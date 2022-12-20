The price of gas is an ever-fluctuating number impacted by economic pressures from across the globe. A recent study showed that the state of Texas has the least expensive average price of gas.

As reported by Stacker, a gallon of gas in Texas was $3.18 on average this week, according to AAA price data. The statistics on prices were compiled as of Dec. 16. The publication also drew additional data about the state gas tax data from the World Population Review.

Prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania, Rocky Mountain and the West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington.

The insights also show that Texas is ranked as the state with the least expensive gas on average at $2.65, followed by Oklahoma at $2.69 and Arkansas at $2.73. Experts suggest that prices have been falling over the past few months from the highs that were experienced in June. However, fuel prices are expected to rise again in the New Year.

Moving forward, market predictions are mixed on whether an economic downturn will reduce demand for fuel over the coming months, or whether the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China could strain global supplies with increased demand.

Texas by the numbers:

Current price: $2.65

Week change: -$0.10 (-3.7%)

Year change: $-0.26 (+-8.9%)

Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

Historical expensive price: $4.70 (6/15/22)

Diesel current price: $4.09

Week change: -$0.15 (-3.5%)

Year change: +$0.89 (+27.9%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.33 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas

#1. Midland: $2.84

#2. Odessa: $2.80

#3. College Station-Bryan: $2.75

#4. El Paso: $2.75

#5. Wichita Falls: $2.68

#6. Galveston-Texas City: $2.67

#7. Dallas: $2.66

#8. Texarkana (TX only): $2.66

#9. Fort Worth-Arlington: $2.65

#10. Longview: $2.65

#11. Houston: $2.64

#12. Austin-San Marcos: $2.62

#13. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $2.62

#14. Tyler: $2.62

#15. Victoria: $2.61

#16. San Angelo: $2.59

#17. Waco: $2.58

#18. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.57

#19. Amarillo: $2.56

#20. San Antonio: $2.56

#21. Lubbock: $2.55

#22. Abilene: $2.54

#23. Sherman-Denison: $2.53

#24. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.52

#25. Corpus Christi: $2.52

#26. Laredo: $2.51

#27. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.43

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.12

#2. California: $4.42

#3. Nevada: $4.13

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.65

#2. Oklahoma: $2.69

#3. Arkansas: $2.73

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon