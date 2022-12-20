Over the 20-day holiday stretch, the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is expecting to welcome 4.1 million passengers.

“DFW Airport is ready to warmly welcome our holiday passengers. With over 260 destinations to choose from, we are happy to be a part of our customers’ travel journey to visit loved ones or whatever their holiday plans entail and will strive to provide an elevated experience while in our terminals,” said chief executive officer Sean Donohue on Dec. 15 in a press release.

From Dec. 15 to Jan. 3, the airport anticipates seeing an average of 201,000 passengers a day, amounting to 4.1 million over the 20-day period. This volume of passengers is about 96% of 2019 holiday passenger travel.

The airport expects the busiest days of the 20-day period to be Dec. 16, 23 and 30.

“The large volume of passengers caps off a very successful 2022. In 2023, we look forward to welcoming even more passengers and continuing our growth at DFW,” said Donohue.

The DFW International Airport claims to be the second busiest airport in the world with a physical footprint larger than the island of Manhattan.

To ensure smooth travel throughout the busy season, airport officials are asking passengers to arrive at least two hours before the departure of a domestic or international flight.

Those en route to DFW with a vehicle should note that the parking garages are expected to be very busy, nearing full capacity daily. It should be noted that Terminals C and D tend to fill up the quickest.

The TSA’s website offers a travel checklist to make sure you can breeze through security.

Additionally, the DFW International Airport has a DFW Airport App that allows users to find real-time TSA security wait times and the locations of TSA pre-check lanes. For more travel tips, click here.