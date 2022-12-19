Kroger is celebrating the reopening of its newly renovated store with a winter wonderland extravaganza.

The grocery store giant will be hosting a two-day event to celebrate the reopening of its store located at 1250 N. Preston Road in Prosper, Texas.

The store has been remodeled with new and improved checkout tills, an expanded Starbucks and increased shopping options in the bakery, deli, meat and dairy sections.

The store’s cold cases have been upgraded. The pharmacy has received a facelift and the entire facility has been outfitted with new decor.

Kroger will mark the store’s reopening on Dec. 21 and 22.

Festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 where the first 250 attendees will receive free breakfast items in the form of eggs, bacon, orange juice and donuts.

Prosper Mayor David Bristol will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Kroger representatives will present a $2,000 donation to Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors.

Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors is Prosper’s food pantry. The nonprofit is a partner agency of the North Texas Food Bank. In the month of November, the nonprofit served 684 local households.

The day will be chock full of product samples and giveaways. The Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs and Mavs Man will also be stopping by to visit with guests and hand out a few Dallas Mavericks goodies.

Attendees will have a chance to win sports memorabilia, event tickets and more every day between Dec. 21 to 24.

On Dec. 22, Kroger will keep the holiday spirit going with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer from 1 to 3 p.m.

Families are welcome to visit with Santa for photos, last-minute gift requests, crafts, games and more.

Fuel centers at both Kroger locations in Prosper will also feature 20 cents off per gallon of fuel purchased with no fuel points required.

