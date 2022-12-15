Calling all college football fans! Don’t miss your chance to watch the last three championship games of the college football season on the big screen.

“Our larger-than-life screens and booming surround sound create the ultimate experience for fans to cheer on their team without missing a single heart-pounding play,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, chief marketing and content officer with Cinemark stated in a news release on Dec. 13.

This season, Cinemark and ESPN are teaming up to host live viewings of ESPN’s coverage of the college football playoff semifinals and national championship.

The movie theater giant will be opening its doors at 70 theaters across the U.S., including 19 in Texas, for the Dec. 31 and Jan. 9 games.

The games will be shown on the following theaters in Texas:

The post-season schedule is as follows:

Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. – Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU

Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. – Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – National Championship: The winners of the previous two games will go head-to-head

All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer college football fans an opportunity to watch this year’s most anticipated games in our immersive, shared environment, especially given the enthusiasm we saw in our theaters last year,” Fearing said.

This will be the second year the Plano-based Cinemark has teamed up with ESPN to bring the football experience to life. This season, the company has expanded the program to several additional locations.

For a full list of Cinemark locations that will be airing the football games, click here.

To reserve a seat, those interested must purchase a $10 concession package. For more information, click here.