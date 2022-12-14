Cooking a holiday feast takes time and energy. Thankfully there are a wide variety of eateries in Frisco that will do all the work for us. Make sure to get reservations now before the tables fill up.

85C Bakery Cafe

9292 Warren Pkwy Ste 300 Frisco TX, 75035 | 85cbakerycafe.com



Sweet and savory bakery treats are the perfect way to start the morning, even on Christmas Day. 85C Bakery Cafe offers classics such as cinnamon twists and chocolate croissants, but it also has a variety of treats you can’t find anywhere else. Box sets are also available if you are hosting the whole family.

Photo: eg steak | facebook

EG Steak

8650 TX-121, Frisco, TX 75034 | egsteak.com

Even though the restaurant is closed Christmas Day, this eatery will be open Christmas Eve, so you don’t have to worry about entertaining guests while prepping for the big day. EG Steak offers a variety of delicious dishes including a two course tasting menu, featuring harvest table salads and sides, as well as a selection of USDA Prime Meats, aged in-house for over 35 days, in addition to chicken, lamb, pork and more.

Lombardi Cucina Italiana

6655 Winning Dr, Frisco, TX 75034 | lombardicucina.com/holiday-menu

A special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu will be available for guests. The meal begins with a trio di tartare di pesce and ends with sfera di cioccolato. Of course, the main entrees are just as delicious with options like Chilean seabass and ravioli all’aragosta.

Photo: omni hotel | facebook

Neighborhood Services

11 Cowboys Way Frisco, Texas 75034 | omnihotels.com

Located at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, this restaurant serves up great dishes for those staying in the hotel and visitors alike. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served on a normal schedule with options from classic eggs benedict to bay of fundy salmon. The restaurant also has a large wine and cocktail menu to toast the holidays.

Photo: sushi marquee | facebook

Sushi Marquee

3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 | sushimarquee.com

If the typical holiday meal isn’t for you, Sushi Marquee offers a great selection of seafood, sushi and meats. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for holiday parties and large groups. If you plan on having a large party, the massive “Titanic” feeds 10 to 15 people with the best sushi and sashimi.