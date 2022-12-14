There are so many sports events coming this weekend to Collin County! But if you are not a big sports fan, don’t worry, North Texas has enough art exhibits, shows, live performances and drinks to keep us all entertained.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: buteo | Shutterstock

When: November 30 to 18, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: The Firehouse Theatre | 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch

Tickets

Relieve all the magic of Disney’s most iconic animated films of the ’90s with this award-winning musical adaptation. Follow Bella as she enters the Beast’s decadent world on a journey to learn to love and be loved, singing along all the way to your favorite Disney songs.

When: December 9 through 18, 2022| See the full schedule

Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St, Garland

Tickets

Join Anelle Dupuy, a beauty school graduate as she enters Truvy Jones’ salon and meets all the regulars: Clairee Belcher, the former mayor’s cheerful widow, Shelby and her mother M’Lynn Eatenton. Together, they prepare Shelby’s wedding.

Photo: farisca. Ph2. 5 | shutterstock

When: December 16 and 17, 2022 | 11:00 p.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Tickets

Are you in desperate need to cut the sweetness of the season? Dar Hour has just the thing for you. Sprinkle some screams on your holidays as you stroll through a graveyard infested with Sugarplum fairies, twisted toymakers, murderous snowmen and a raging Krampus looking for naughty children in this haunted Christmas nightmare.

When: December 16, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

You are invited to show off your ugliest sweater through the three floors and five bars at Legacy Hall. Each ticket will get you five specialty drinks crafted exclusively for the event, one souvenir Hall-iday glassware, one ticket to Friday’s concert at the Box Garden and access to an after-party with DJ Yuna at the Tonic Bar & Lounge.

“calm returns,” 10×15,” watercolor, by 2020 winter art show winner suedabeh h. Ewing. Photo: play frisco – parks & recreation | facebook

When: December 18, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Art Gallery | 8004 Dallas Pkwy., #200, Frisco

RSVP

If You haven’t stop by Frisco’s Winter Art Show, this is the best weekend to do so. This Sunday the gallery will host a free reception to meet the local artists participating in the show. Take the chance to get some insights in their work process while you enjoy the art.

D2 McKinney Fan Fest

When: December 16, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson Street, McKinney

More Info

Get ready for Saturday’s match between Ferris State and Colorado School of Mines with a full festival for football fans at one of McKinney’s top breweries. Share your excitement with friends and family as you enjoy a battle of the bands, DJ Uptown Sound, food trucks from Cj’s Kitchen and That’s OD’s Loaded Eats, beer, and more.

Photo: igor link | shutterstock

World Cup Watch Party: Final When: December 18, 2022 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info The madmen did it! After avenging the USA against the Netherlands in a controversial and heated match, Argentina moved on to beat Croatia and now is set to compete for the World Cup in the final this weekend. Don’t miss the semifinal match between France and Morocco watch party this Wednesday to find out who will be the contender.

When: December 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Not a big soccer fan? No problem, there are enough sports events in North Texas for everyone. This Sunday, follow the cheering sounds and join football fans and catch the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Legacy Hall’s 24ft LED screen.

Photo: departure atx | shutterstock

When: December 17, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Take a seat at the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage at the Box Garden and see Journey come to life in front of your eyes as Departure ATX recreates the original band’s greatest hits. Sing along to your favorite tunes from the ’80s while you enjoy a cocktail.

When: December 17, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Tickets

Renowned percussionist and instructor, Stockton Helbing will lead the new fall program presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division. The initiative hopes to encourage, educate and embolden people of all ages to jump into jazz through performances and by telling stories of the diverse people that created it.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Shaken N’ Stirred: Jingle and Mingle Cocktail Class

When: December 20, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

The Grinch by Born to Act Theatre

When: December 16, 2022 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Discovery Center| 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Tickets

Hands-On History Exhibit

When: December 6, 2022 through Jan 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Garland Landmark Museum | 393 N 6th St, Garland

More Info

Andy Timmons and the Electric Truth Band

When: December 16, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary| 6633 Virginia Parkway #102, McKinney

More Info

Make & Take: Decorate Gingerbread Houses

When: November 26 through December 23, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Road, Plano

Tickets

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Organic Art Exhibit

When: December 16 and 17, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Annual Plano Art Association Members’ Show

When: December 3, 2022 through Jan 21, 2023

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E 16th St, Plano

More Info

Allen Community Jazz Band

When: December 18, 2022 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 North Allen Drive, Allen

More Info