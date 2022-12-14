There are so many sports events coming this weekend to Collin County! But if you are not a big sports fan, don’t worry, North Texas has enough art exhibits, shows, live performances and drinks to keep us all entertained.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
When: November 30 to 18, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: The Firehouse Theatre | 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch
Tickets
Relieve all the magic of Disney’s most iconic animated films of the ’90s with this award-winning musical adaptation. Follow Bella as she enters the Beast’s decadent world on a journey to learn to love and be loved, singing along all the way to your favorite Disney songs.
Steel Magnolias
When: December 9 through 18, 2022| See the full schedule
Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St, Garland
Tickets
Join Anelle Dupuy, a beauty school graduate as she enters Truvy Jones’ salon and meets all the regulars: Clairee Belcher, the former mayor’s cheerful widow, Shelby and her mother M’Lynn Eatenton. Together, they prepare Shelby’s wedding.
Wreck the Halls
When: December 16 and 17, 2022 | 11:00 p.m.
Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Drive, Plano
Tickets
Are you in desperate need to cut the sweetness of the season? Dar Hour has just the thing for you. Sprinkle some screams on your holidays as you stroll through a graveyard infested with Sugarplum fairies, twisted toymakers, murderous snowmen and a raging Krampus looking for naughty children in this haunted Christmas nightmare.
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl
When: December 16, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Tickets
You are invited to show off your ugliest sweater through the three floors and five bars at Legacy Hall. Each ticket will get you five specialty drinks crafted exclusively for the event, one souvenir Hall-iday glassware, one ticket to Friday’s concert at the Box Garden and access to an after-party with DJ Yuna at the Tonic Bar & Lounge.
Reception for Frisco’s Winter Art Show
When: December 18, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Frisco Art Gallery | 8004 Dallas Pkwy., #200, Frisco
RSVP
If You haven’t stop by Frisco’s Winter Art Show, this is the best weekend to do so. This Sunday the gallery will host a free reception to meet the local artists participating in the show. Take the chance to get some insights in their work process while you enjoy the art.
D2 McKinney Fan Fest
When: December 16, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson Street, McKinney
More Info
Get ready for Saturday’s match between Ferris State and Colorado School of Mines with a full festival for football fans at one of McKinney’s top breweries. Share your excitement with friends and family as you enjoy a battle of the bands, DJ Uptown Sound, food trucks from Cj’s Kitchen and That’s OD’s Loaded Eats, beer, and more.
World Cup Watch Party: Final
When: December 18, 2022 | 9:00 a.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
More Info
The madmen did it! After avenging the USA against the Netherlands in a controversial and heated match, Argentina moved on to beat Croatia and now is set to compete for the World Cup in the final this weekend. Don’t miss the semifinal match between France and Morocco watch party this Wednesday to find out who will be the contender.
Dallas Cowboys vs Jaguars Watch Party
When: December 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Not a big soccer fan? No problem, there are enough sports events in North Texas for everyone. This Sunday, follow the cheering sounds and join football fans and catch the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Legacy Hall’s 24ft LED screen.
Departure Journey Tribute at Legacy Hall
When: December 17, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Tickets
Take a seat at the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage at the Box Garden and see Journey come to life in front of your eyes as Departure ATX recreates the original band’s greatest hits. Sing along to your favorite tunes from the ’80s while you enjoy a cocktail.
Helbing Jazz Initiative
When: December 17, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
Tickets
Renowned percussionist and instructor, Stockton Helbing will lead the new fall program presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division. The initiative hopes to encourage, educate and embolden people of all ages to jump into jazz through performances and by telling stories of the diverse people that created it.
Shaken N’ Stirred: Jingle and Mingle Cocktail Class
When: December 20, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Tickets
The Grinch by Born to Act Theatre
When: December 16, 2022 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Frisco Discovery Center| 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
Tickets
Hands-On History Exhibit
When: December 6, 2022 through Jan 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Garland Landmark Museum | 393 N 6th St, Garland
More Info
Andy Timmons and the Electric Truth Band
When: December 16, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Sanctuary| 6633 Virginia Parkway #102, McKinney
More Info
Make & Take: Decorate Gingerbread Houses
When: November 26 through December 23, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Road, Plano
Tickets
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Tickets
Organic Art Exhibit
When: December 16 and 17, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
More Info
Annual Plano Art Association Members’ Show
When: December 3, 2022 through Jan 21, 2023
Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E 16th St, Plano
More Info
Allen Community Jazz Band
When: December 18, 2022 | 3:00 p.m.
Where: Allen Public Library | 300 North Allen Drive, Allen
More Info