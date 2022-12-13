After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education.

Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12. Ford previously served as head coach at Lovejoy High School and Cedar Ridge High School, assistant coach at the University of North Texas and head coach at Plano Senior High.

“I write this to let each of you know that I am stepping away from my head coaching position to pursue an opportunity outside of education for my own family,” Ford said in a statement. “This has been a tremendously difficult decision, but a decision that ultimately was made easier with the strong belief that our program is strong and in a great place.”

Ford also noted that he is thankful for his time in the district and hopes he made the Plano WIlcat community proud. The Plano ISd community shared a positive outreach to the former coach and noted their appreciation for his work in the district.

“Coach Ford has established an extremely positive and winning culture within the Plano Wildcat football program as our head coach,” Plano Senior High Principal Jeff Banner said in an official statement.“His leadership as our campus athletic coordinator has significantly impacted all athletic programs, student-athletes, coaches and parents. We are forever grateful for his caring spirit, passion and commitment to the Tradition of Excellence for our Wildcat Community.”

Plano ISD will begin the search process to fill the head coach position. The opening will be posted on the Plano ISD website and other relevant employment sites. The district’s goal is to have a new head coach in place by spring 2023 at Plano Senior High School.