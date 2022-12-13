Two people were injured when a single-engine plane crash-landed in a Carrollton neighborhood on December 12. The crash was about 2 miles away from Addison airport.



NBCDFW reported that the aircraft crashed on East Hebron Parkway near Province Drive, about two miles north of the Addison Airport runway. Carrollton Police said the two people on board the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No bystanders in the area were injured as a result of the plane crash.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Local Profile a fixed-wing single-engine Mooney M20 crashed around 9 p.m. The plane departed from Abilene Regional Airport in Abilene, Texas and was set to land at nearby Addison Airport.



Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Carrollton Police shared an image of the crashed aircraft on Twitter. Damage was evident upon arrival and the aircraft was on fire. The flames were quickly put out.

We are working a single engine plane crash that occurred on E Hebron Pkwy at approximately 8:05 pm. E Hebron is closed between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek. Two people onboard the aircraft were transported to the hospital. No details on severity of injuries. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/Z1x67a9DYj — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) December 13, 2022

The aircraft was registered to Skelly INC. in Farmers Branch, Texas near Addison. More information on the model and specifics of the aircraft can be found at registry.faa.gov. The aircraft registration number is N231GZ.



Hebron was closed between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek. People were asked to avoid the area while emergency crews worked to remove any damage, but the road was reopened just after midnight on Tuesday.



The Carrollton Police Department closed a portion of Hebron Parkway on December 13 while an ongoing investigation looks for the cause of the plane crash. Local Profile will update this story pending information from the FAA.



There has not been any confirmation of what caused the crash but the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will further investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will continue to provide any updates as they become available.