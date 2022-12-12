You don’t have to wait until the weekend to find things to do in Collin County. This week is chockful of art, food, sports and drinks. These are just our five favorites.

When: December 13, 2022 | 6:30 pm

Where: Lombardi’s Cucina Italiana | 6655 Winning Dr, Frisco

This week only, Lombardi’s Cucina Italiana will host a dinner with a five-course white truffle-centered menu with the option of wine pairing. Start your weekend early and enjoy delicious Italian food with the perfect glass of wine.

When: November 19, 2022 through January 31, 2023

Where: Omni Frisco Hotel | 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

The folks at Omni Frisco are planning on warming up our hearts this holiday season with their stirring up nostalgia menu featuring a gourmet artisanal hot chocolate collection by spice master Chef Lior Lev Sercaz. Enjoy handcrafted marshmallows, bold espressos and spiked hot beverages with a little kalhúa or Baileys. Get the $10 beverage credit and receive a set of keepsake custom mugs from HONEY + HANK.

When: December 15, 2022 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7300 Windrose Ave, Suite A130, Plano

Learn how to make two craft cocktails inspired by Leisure Lab and show off your new expertise with friends and family at the next gathering. Head to Neighborhood Goods at Legacy West and make your cocktail and drink it too.

When: December 14 through 18, 2022| See the full schedule

Where: Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano

For the 100th time the NTPA will present their Christmas tradition Scrooge The Musical. Written by award-winning songwriter Leslie Bricusse (author of the musical versions of Dr Jeckyll & Mr Hyde and Willy Wonka) features a fast-paced and faithful retelling of Dickens’ classic. For this special run of the musical, the NTPA will hold a special gift to the community show offering veterans and underprivileged children a no-admission performance.

When: December 13, 2022 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

It’s the semifinals and the stakes are getting higher and higher. Head to Legacy Hall this Tuesday to catch a thrilling soccer match between two world cup favorites in Legacy Hall’s 24ft LED-screen. The match will be shown at the Box Garden and in the 3rd-floor High Bar.