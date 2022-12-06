McKinney ISD’s superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his plans to retire and will aid in the search for a new district leader. The announcement was made on the district’s website on November 2.

McKinney ISD released a letter written by McDaniel on November 2 addressing the community about his plans to retire. The Board asked the superintendent to continue in this role to assist with the new leadership transition. McDaniel will continue to act as superintendent until the end of the 2022-23 school year after eight years in the position.

“I’ve penned hundreds of letters during my career in public education but finding the appropriate words to convey my thoughts today has been more challenging,” McDaniel wrote in a letter addressed to the ISD community. “After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire. It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made.”

The letter also thanked the district, the city, parents and students for the support he received during his 35 years in education. McDaniel entered the district in 2006 to serve as principal of McKinney Boyd High School. He worked in various positions throughout his career, such as coach, teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent.

“I often tell people that serving as superintendent of schools has been a great blessing, but I believe that opening McKinney Boyd High School as its first principal was one of the most rewarding and meaningful times of my career,” McDaniel wrote in the letter.

The letter explained that in the upcoming days, parents will receive additional information about a timeline for the search and selection of a new superintendent.

“I know that, under our campus and district leadership and the leadership of our Board, the students of McKinney ISD are in good hands, and I look forward to seeing the many great achievements that lie ahead,” McDaniel ended the letter.