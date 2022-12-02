From Glee’s Kevin McHale to The Little Rascal’s Zachary Mabry, a number of talented individuals hail from Plano. But one of the city’s own up-and-coming artists has recently made it big on some of the largest music streaming services.

GAYLE’s TikTok fame landed her on the prestigious Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022.

Plano-born Taylor Gayle Rutherford, better known as GAYLE, was recently featured on the list after her song “abcdefu” blew up across social media, Apple Music and Spotify. The 18-year-old now resides in the music city Nashville but grew up in North Texas.

According to KDAF, GAYLE’s song is alongside music from big names like The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Harry Styles, Post Malone and even Elton John. The music video for the hit “abcdefu” currently has over 186 million views and the artist has almost two million monthly listeners on Spotify.

GAYLE’s music includes pop with a touch of alternative rock and pop rock. She will soon play her songs across the U.S. when she opens for multiple dates during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The singer will have the opportunity to share the stage with other big names such as Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Paramore and several others.

The Plano-born singer will join Swift for shows in Glendale, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Foxborough, Massachusetts, East Rutherford, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California. But GAYLE will not be the opening act for Swift’s Arlington dates.

GAYLE recently commented on the Ticket Master fiasco during an interview with Fox News. Tickets to the highly anticipated Eras Tour went on sale last week, but fans were outraged as hour-long wait times quickly turned into sold-out tickets.

“I don’t even have a ticket, they’re just letting me on the stage,” GAYLE told Fox News Digital.

The artist is no one-hit-wonder. GAYLE released the album “the study of the human experience” volume one and two in October 2022, which features the songs “indieedgycool,” “snow angels,” and several others.

To listen to all of GAYLE’s hit songs visit applemusic.com, or to see the full list of Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022 visit the link here.