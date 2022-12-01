The Mix, a $3 billion “mixed-experience community” will soon be built at the former Wade Park. Offices, retail space, residential living and multiple hotels will be included in the project.

According to the Dallas Business Journal, the first phase of the project will be located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco. The project will begin in December and is expected to be completed in 2026 at the former sit of the $2 billion Wade Park.

Included in the project will be a 9-acre park designed by OJB, the landscape company associated with the design of Klyde Warren Park. The park will provide event space, a pavilion, a pond and playgrounds. The project plans to use Texas-native landscaping and walkable areas for community members to enjoy.

“Our vision for The Mix is to create a community that embraces the diversity of Frisco,” Tim Campbell, who is heading the development of The Mix, said in a press release. “At The Mix, you’ll enjoy and interact with a mosaic of thoughtful architecture and vibrant green open space. We want every view to be a beautiful one.”

The Mix is expected to house around 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail, including a grocery store, medical space, a 450-room business hotel, a 200-room boutique hotel and 3 million square feet of residential living space.

“We admire what Frisco leaders have achieved and their vision for the future,” Campbell said. “We’re all excited to make The Mix a reality and an integral part of the incredible community of Frisco.”

The project’s site has been under scrutiny recently after the development was paused. Currently, construction has cleared the way for further development and a large hole is in place of what will soon be The Mix.