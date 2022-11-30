Two North Texas cities were in need of new police chiefs, ready with the skills to protect the cities and their residents. McKinney and Carrolton were on the hunt for the right fit for their departments, and they believe that they have found them.

McKinney chose Joe Ellenburg to become its next police chief. The decision wasn’t difficult, as he has been the city’s interim police chief since October after Chief Greg Conley was named McKinney’s Director of Public Safety. Ellenburg also worked as an assistant chief.

Ellenburg has worked with the McKinney Police Department for 27 years and has been with the McKinney Police Department for 27 years. He will be sworn into the position next week.

“Appointing a leader for our Police Department is among the most critical decisions we make as a City, and we know that Chief Ellenburg is the right person for the job,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “He understands our city and neighborhoods and is well respected by our officers and community members. We are confident he will continue to lead the department forward.”

But ​​Carrollton’s search for a new chief wasn’t as easy. After nearly 50 interviews and what the department called an “exhaustive search,” the police department selected Roberto Arredondo to be the new police chief for the Carrollton Police Department.

“The city of Carrollton has a stellar police department and Chief Arredondo’s vast experience will be a great asset to an already exemplary team,” Carrollton Executive Director of Public Safety Rex Redden said in an official statement. “Along with Arredondo’s significant accomplishments and law enforcement background, he has demonstrated experience with administrative, patrol, and investigative roles, as well as leadership experience with community-oriented policing focused on community engagement and has proven success in solving complex problems.”

Arredondo, whose start date is January 2, 2023, has over 25 years of law enforcement experience and served recently as chief of police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department. He formerly worked with the Dallas Police Department from 1996 to 2020. “I’m extremely excited to have been selected to be the next chief of the Carrollton Police Department,” Arredondo said. “It has been my experience that Carrollton PD is one of the finest police departments in the nation, and I look forward to joining the team and working beside such great men and women.”