Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December.

According to the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced the approval of another round of P-EBT by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With this approval, each member of Texan families eligible for this program will receive an amount of $391 P-EBT in food pandemic benefits. This will be distributed this November and December since Texas was not able to distribute it last summer.

“The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” Abbott said in an official statement. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”

It is estimated that around 3.5 million Texans will benefit from this one-time payment and will cover summer meal expenses from June 1 through August 30. In this round of pandemic benefits, HHSC received federal approval to provide more than $1.4 billion in benefits to eligible children in Texas. HHSC has distributed approximately $6.32 billion in P-EBT food benefits to Texas families in total.

To be eligible for the program, students must have been certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program at their Texas school during the 2021-2022 school year or at any time during the June to August 2022 period. They also had to have been enrolled at an NSLP campus at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“We’re proud to be supporting families in Texas so they can provide food to their children,” said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. “Being well-nourished allows children to focus on learning rather than where their next meal will come from.”

Visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt or call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255 to learn more or to find out if you are eligible.