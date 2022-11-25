This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out.

We can’t wait for the new eating opportunities that await us in 2023.

5765 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

(945) 224-0505

Michelin Star award-winning chef Akira Back brought his namesake to North Texas. Located in The Colony, Akira Back Dallas is a modern take on high-end Japanese cuisine with a Korean soul. Back, a former pro snowboarder, is the consummate showman, using traditional ingredients in new and inventive ways. (Where else can you eat umami-rich tuna pizza with white truffle oil?) But the restaurant also does traditional well: standards like sushi and sashimi are expertly executed. For those looking to wet their whistles, the cocktails are also top-notch and inventive. Akira Back’s take on the old-fashioned, called “fashionable late,” is the perfect way to end the evening.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Do you find yourself craving breakfast food at 7 p.m.? Chef Brett Curtis listened to your prayers and opened Brunch Club. Located

on the third floor of Legacy Hall, Brunch Club serves up mouthwatering brunch dishes like crab cake Benedict that’s made with lump crab cakes, poached eggs, creole hollandaise, spinach and gouda grits, as well as dishes like shrimp ’n’ grits, the delicious marriage of shrimp, smoked sausage, bacon, white wine and Cajun butter sauce. Any time is a good time for brunch.

3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 115, Plano

(972) 403-3499

From coffee and breakfast in the morning to cocktail lounge in the evening, Fizz will have you covered. This bar and restaurant concept features two full-service bars, one inside and one outside on the patio, where you’ll find fire pits for the cooler months and a retractable roof to enjoy sunny days during autumn and spring. At night, the countertops light up in blues, reds and greens, giving the place a col- orful night vibe. Fizz serves proper craft cock- tails, but the real surprise was that the place makes a proper New York-style Reuben.

7401 Lone Star Drive, B120, Plano

(432) 356-3467

Sometimes you don’t want to choose between going out to dinner and having fun with the gang. Well, you don’t have to choose Farm + Feed. This post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant offers video game consoles, including the coveted PS5, board games and chess scattered in vignettes around the 8,000-square- foot venue. We seriously recommend the

buttermilk-fried cod and 24-hour marinated beef brisket sliders on bao buns, and the vegan burger is a delicious surprise, as are the milk and cookies.

5100 Belt Line Road, #544, Dallas

(972) 239-9300

Founded 15 years ago in San Francisco, District quickly became a happening after-work spot with locations that followed in Oakland and San Jose. The new Addison restaurant, called District Dallas, is the restaurant’s first venture outside California. The interior of District Dallas evokes the original establishment’s brick and wood warehouse space. The menu’s roots are Californian, but the new location has a fresh, North Texas spin, filled with local ingredients. What makes District fun is that food is served for sharing: bring a bunch of friends and try a bunch of dishes. The bar also boasts an impressive wine, spirits and cocktails list. The vibe is cool, and fewer places in Addison offer a better late-night haunt. But don’t think you need to wait until the sun goes down: any time is a good time at District.

7700 Windrose Ave., Suite G-170, Plano

(469) 825-4110

Darna serves up some truly delicious — and beautiful — food. The keywords here are “color” and “flavor.” The beautiful presentation is matched only by the aromas, with the food taking you on a culinary trip. Inside the restaurant, there is also a market where you can pick up food imported directly from the Mediterranean countries. The bar also mixes excellent cocktails, and Darna serves up rarities like Lebanese beer. You don’t need a passport for this culinary excursion. Just bring your tastebuds.

5300 State Highway 121, Plano

(469) 268-3758

If you were looking for a night out, look no further. Eddie V’s culinary style mixes classic American with a hint of modern Asian, producing an ever-changing array of seasonal signature dishes. The shimmering design elements and stage for live music make this the perfect place for a date night. They offer a “cocktails with attitude” menu filled with hand-crafted signature drinks poured with a touch of theatre. Let us explain: the smoked old-fashioned is torched tableside, and the smoke is captured in a glass. Talk about drama!

3904 N. Dallas Parkway, Plano

(469) 940-3673

This 1920s service station-themed burger joint is as focused on the decoration as it is on the menu. Sit among the vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures and order a freshly made burger with a craft beer. Wait staff wears repair-shop-type uniforms, and the non-burger dishes are great, too. Try the meatloaf.

6655 Winning Drive, Suite 600, Frisco

The Glen (469) 731-0010 | Monarch Stag (469) 731-0955

Located at The Star in Frisco, The Glen features an eccentric menu, but that’s not the only thing that makes the new Frisco spot one of a kind. It also has exciting entertainment, such as aerial dancers, salsa nights, burlesque shows and “living artwork.” Its interior boasts a faux lush tree, ample florals and a pink British phone booth.

The Glen’s accompanying bar, the Monarch Stag, is an upscale spot featuring a variety of exclusive whiskeys and a cigar lounge. Restaurateurs Derek and Sheree Simms describe the lounge as having serious Mad Men vibes. With a special filtration system, it won’t be overly smoky and maintains an intimate atmosphere for any would-be Don Draper.

7700 Windrose Ave., Suite G150, Plano

(214) 440-5788

The fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms opened its newest location in Legacy West with its “Eat Happy” mantra and a diverse and innovative menu. Mendocino Farms is known for its twists on sandwiches, salads, soups and more. With an ever-updating menu, guests are always wow-ed with new, unexpected flavor combinations crafted for the season with fresh ingredients. The pork belly banh mi sandwich put Mendo on the map — and for good reason. It’s fantastic.

3111 Preston Road, Frisco

(469) 962-4628

Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations. One of their most notable is the bad hombre, a burger topped with maple bacon, gouda, swiss, onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread and hot sauce. But if you ask us, this is their burger to get: sugar burger with caramelized onions, grilled peaches, candied bacon and jalapeño jam. If you’ve been to the Rodeo Goat in Plano, swing by the Frisco location — it’s their biggest one yet!

7300 Lone Star Drive, Suite C128, Plano

(469) 562-4055

With locations in Dallas and Richardson, Sakhuu Thai is now open at The Shops at Leg- acy. You don’t need a passport to take a culinary trip through Southeast Asia, but Sakhuu Thai’s menu was designed to resemble a passport (the drinks menu looks like a plane ticket!). The noodle dishes and curries are excellent, but the roasted duck curry is a standout. The cocktails also pair nicely with the spicier dishes. Cheers to that!

