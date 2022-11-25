Collin County has an arsenal of spectacular shows every holiday season and this year is no exception. Take a look at all the incredible performances near you and gift yourself beautiful and heartwarming experiences.

Stay tuned for updates and new additions.

Photo: cirque du soleil | facebook

Nov 25 – Dec 11 | Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie

Cirque du Soleil will perform its Christmas show for the first time in the DFW area this year. Don’t miss this magical interpretation of the classic Christmas tale full of thrilling performances by aerialists, dancers and skaters combining acrobatics, athleticism, artistry and visual wonders.

Nov 25 – 27 | Eisemann Center, Richardson

Freshly arrived from New York, ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle will perform this amazing play choreographed by the legendary George Balanchine. Perfected over the past 33 years the show has been running, this year’s presentation will feature local theater professional Gregory Arp guest starring as Herr Drosselmeyer.

Photo: texas mosaix | facebook

Dec 2 | Mckinney Performing Arts Center

For its 6th annual presentation, this exciting event features great professional musical talent from the North Texas Area. Wide variety of styles including jazz, rock, country, Christian, and classic Christmas tunes. Included in this year’s concert are selections from artists such as Tran-Siberian Orchestra, Pentatonix, and The Eagles, to George Straight, BB King, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Whitney Houston, and others.

Dec 3 | Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Grab your lawn chairs and warmest blankets and take your family to a night-time picnic or check the food trucks and bars. Whatever you do, forget about cooking dinner so you can focus on this spectacular outdoor production at Meadowmere Park. Before you go, stop by the nutcracker Boutique for extra gifts.

Photo: first umc richardson | facebook

Dec 3 | Eisemann Center, Richardson

The Richardson Symphony Orchestra and the UMC Richardson Chancer Choir will be performing live for one night in December to welcome the season with timeless carols and melodies that will warm your heart with images of sugar, plums, reindeer and snowmen.

Dec 14 – 17 | Eisemann Center, Richardson

Follow The Chronicles of Narnia author’s journey from atheism to Christianity and the new meaning he found in Christmas since then. Let’s enter C. S. Lewis’ home as he hosts a Christmas Eve party for his American friends in England. we follow the cheerful group as they enjoy an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections with an array of emotions ranging from curiosity, laughter, nostalgia and even some tears. The play will explore one memory in particular: an encounter between Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien, who installs in him a passion for Christmas.

Dec 10 | McKinney Repertory Theatre

The annual one-hour performance of “A Christmas Carol” story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris is back! Each season more people are discovering this timeless story, in a way that only MRT can tell, with families coming back every year to make it a part of their holiday season tradition. The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn’t change his ways.

Photo: prestonwood baptist church | facebook

Dec 2 to 11| Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano

A visually stunning annual event, The Gift of Christmas includes amazing special effects, nearly 1,000 cast members, a choir, a live orchestra, flying angels and more! This incredible performance gives the traditional nativity tale a new and spectacular spin.

Dec 23 | Courtyard Theater, Plano

Max, a young bird, and his family embark on their annual journey south for the winter when a gust of wind separates Max who ends up in an incredible wonderland hidden at the North Pole. There he will meet dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias.