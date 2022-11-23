Long holiday weekend ahead! While the dinner table might steal all the attention the next couple of days, not everything is turkeys and jingle bells. Take a look at our favorite events happening this weekend in Collin County.

Photo: liquid courage spirits and more | facebook

When: November 25, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Liquid Courage Spirits and More | 930 E 15th Street Suite 100, Plano

Whiskey lovers, do we have an event for you! This weekend Liquid Courage Spirits has partnered up with the Plano Whiskey Society to release the second hand-selected single-barrel whiskey, the Knob Creek Rye. You can purchase it at the store or online, but if you choose to make the trip to the store stay around to check other rare bottles that will be available on Black Friday and get a raffle ticket with your purchase!

When: November 19, 2022 through January 31, 2023

Where: Omni Frisco Hotel | 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

The folks at Omni Frisco are planning on warming up our hearts this holiday season with their stirring up nostalgia menu featuring a gourmet artisanal hot chocolate collection by spice master Chef Lior Lev Sercaz. Enjoy handcrafted marshmallows, bold espressos and spiked hot beverages with a little kalhúa or Baileys. Get the $10 beverage credit and receive a set of keepsake custom mugs from HONEY + HANK.

Photo: kevin fowler | facebook

When: November 25, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

If you were saving your good boots for a special event, this is it! Texas country music artist Jaret Ray Reddick will set the mood by opening the show before country star Kevin Fowler takes up the stage with a special live performance. As always, take the opportunity to make a day out of the event and get there early to have lunch at any of the 20 eateries at Legacy Hall.

When: November 26, 2022| 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia #104, McKinney

Music and comedy fused and created the Singprovisers to use the audience’s suggestions to create unique and hilarious scenarios and musical shows with improvised tunes by Louie Espinosa on the keys. Come early and stay to the end as the Singprovisers will open and close the night.

Photo: Tony Marturano | Shutterstock

When: November 24 and Dec 1, 2022 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sherlocks | Sherlock Drive and Bobbin Ln, Addison

Ley your inner rockstar loose on this karaoke night complete with a Time Machine band performing your favorite tunes behind you. Live your fantasy and perform on stage with your band in front of an audience. All those years of singing in the shower will finally pay off!

Always … Patsy Cline When: November 25 and 26, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

More Info Based on the correspondence between legendary country singer Patsy Cline and her fan-turned-good friend Luise Seger, this musical pays homage to the artist while telling a story of friendship complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and some audience participation. City + Reverb ft. Dev Wulf When: Nvoember 27, December 11 and 24, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

More Info Artist Uprising and The Shops at Willow Bend have teamed up to offer visitors three weekends full of music highlighting rising local artists. This weekend head to The Shops to listen to the melodic tunes of country music singer Dev Wulf.

Photo: Queen Legacy | Facebook

When: November 26, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

One of the most authentic Queen tribute bands Texas has to offer will be performing this weekend at Legacy Hall. Get transported to the ’80s with all the vocal power and raw energy of the real band.

When: November 26 through 30, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Comerica Center | 2200 Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Skate where the Dallas Stars practice. Bring the whole family and enjoy skating in a rink transformed into a holiday wonderland. Space is limited so don’t forget to register!

When: November 26 through 30, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Jump into Art Studios will host a ceramic workshop with artist/educator Corinna to create holiday-themed luminaries and winter trees and scapes to gift or decorate your home for the holidays.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Kids’ Night Out / Parents’ Night Off

When: November 25, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Pipe & Palette at The Shops at Willow Bend| 6121 W Park Blvd., Suite C118, Plano

Monte Montgomery Live at The Sanctuary

When: November 26, 2022 | 8:00 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary | 6633 Virginia Pkwy #102, McKinney

Family Magic & Comedy

When: November 26, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Improv| 4980 Belt Line Rd, #250, Dallas

Make & Take: Decorate Gingerbread Houses

When: November 26 through December 23, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Road, Plano

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

