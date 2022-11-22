Over 140 pieces of various military memorabilia will be on display at the Collin County History Museum in McKinney, Texas from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, 2022.

All of the objects to be displayed are items that are scheduled to be buried inside of an upcoming time capsule at McKinney’s Veterans Memorial Park on Dec. 17, 2022. The items were collected from local veterans and their families.

Among the assortment of military objects that will be exhibited and later buried include uniform patches, medals and ribbons, insignias, challenge coins, and more.

The items will be representing different wars throughout history — including the Civil War, World War II, World War II, among others.

In addition, Collin County History Museum says that there will also be two pieces of bomb shrapnel on display that were collected from explosions that occurred during wars in Vietnam and Iraq.

The idea to have a time capsule came from the Collin County Veterans Memorial Park board members.

The members of the board had decided to create and bury the time capsule this year with the idea of digging it up on the much later date of Nov. 11, 2061.

They chose that particular date because it will mark the 50-year anniversary of the Wall of Honor dedication, which commemorates numerous fallen soldiers and is located at the park. Numerous items to be buried in the time capsule are from soldiers whose names can be found on the Wall of Honor.

The time capsule itself will be a black, stainless steel box that will carry the various military pieces of history, and it will be buried underneath a black granite slab this upcoming December.

The Collin County History Museum will be displaying the military memorabilia every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, until the final day of the exhibit on Dec. 10.

For more information about the Collin County History Museum and its numerous exhibits, click here.