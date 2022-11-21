It’s that time of year when Santa leaves the North Pole to meet kids and find out their holiday wishes. Collin County is full of places Santa will visit and photo opportunities will be available for families around the county.

Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

November 11 – December 24

Reservations to visit Santa are encouraged but not required for Stonebriar. Pictures with Saint Nick can be taken at the lower level at Macy’s Court. Sensory-friendly packages can be booked for December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Photo packages range from $39.99 and if you book online you will receive a free phone call from Santa.

Photo: the shops at willow bend | facebook

The Shops at Willow Bend

November 17 – December 24

Santa will be ready to take pictures at Macy’s Court on Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a break from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Every Thursday is ugly sweater day, so make sure to wear your silly sweaters, but everyone is welcome, even in pretty sweaters.

But if you want even more time with Santa, on December 3 at 9:00 a.m. is Breakfast with Santa at Neiman Marcus. The experience is $60 for adults and $50 for ages three to 12. Advanced registration for the breakfast is required.

Miracle on 134h Street in Celina

November 18 – December 23

Over one million Christmas lights illuminate Santa’s workshop in Celina, so a free meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus won’t be the only highlight of the night.



Warm up with some of Mrs. Claus’ hot chocolate next to a s’mores pit. Kids can also have the chance to ride the reindeer express and the carousel of lights. New this year is Cathy’s critters, where kids and adults can spend some time with furry friends and give the animals lots of love.



Parents can take their own photos, or plenty of elves will be around to help out if needed. Admission prices range from $20.99 and kids three and under are free.

Photo: james d. Smith/dallas cowboys

Santa at the Star in Frisco

November 18 – December 24



Book an appointment now for a photo with Santa inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Photo packages are $40 and include a printed 5×7 photo and a surprise gift for every child. Visitors can save $5 when they book their appointment before December 2 using code STAR5.



To see a schedule of when Santa will be around or to book an appointment visit the Star in Frisco website.

Shops at Legacy in Plano

December 3 – 24



Visit Santa at The Shops at Legacy Boutique Studio and take the traditional Santa visit to a new level with a professional photographer. On-site printing will be available this year and digital images are also offered with all packages.



Spots are limited so make sure to book your appointment to visit the big guy now.

Photo: lights on the farm | facebook

​Heritage Farmstead Museum

November 25 – December 30

An all-outdoor event at ​Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is another great spot to visit Santa. The farm features a quarter-mile trail for guests to see lights and animations and the opportunity to visit with Santa and take a photo in Santa’s farmshop.

The well-known farm turns into a magical winter wonderland with more than one million lights and several animated holiday displays. Visitors can also see the 20-foot Christmas tree and stuff their faces with treats and drinks.

Advance tickets online are $12 for adults, $7 for youth 3 – 12 and free for those two and under. Tickets bought in person are $15 for adults and $10 for youth 3 – 12. Group purchasing is also available for groups of 20 or more.

Photo: mikeledray | Shutterstock

Watters Creek

November 21 – December 24



Located at 970 Garden Park Dr in Allen, Santa will arrive at Watters Creek on November 19. Santa will lead the countdown to the Christmas tree lighting and will be available at his village for visits and photos from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Furry friends will also have the chance to meet Santa on November 28, December 5 and December 12. Five dollars from the sale of each photo package will be donated to Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas.



A full schedule for Santa’s availability can be found here.