One of Local Profile’s favorite breweries is coming to Frisco! On November 15, the city of Frisco announced the city council approved an agreement with Rollertown Beerworks to open a new brewery production facility in a city-owned property adjacent to the downtown silos.

“One of our Council’s ‘Top Ten Priorities’ is to make historic downtown an entertainment destination. This public-private partnership will be monumental in redeveloping historic downtown Frisco,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney in an official statement. The city is also tapping its Economic and Community Development Corporations (FEDC/FCDC) to invest in the project too.

The approved proposal states that the 24,000 square feet Rollertown Beerworks facility will include not just production operations, but will also have a restaurant, event lawn, an entertainment space complete with a stage and a two-level tap and tasting room with a beer garden and rooftop.

“We’re confident it will be a high-energy, gathering place for residents and visitors, alike. In fact, our VisitFrisco team shares ‘breweries’ and ‘live music venues’ are two of the reasons why residents leave Frisco for other entertainment destinations. Rollertown Beerworks will be designed to have both,” the Mayor continued.

The FCDC would invest up to $12 million for design and construction and Rollertown Beerwoks would need to cover any extra costs that exceed that maximum as well as any and all management and operation costs. If approved, the agreement would also require Rollertown to repay $10 million at a 4% interest rate within 23 years with two million being forgiven after the second year of operation.

Company executives expect the facility to attract 250,000 visitors each year and are set to employ at least 36 employees in full and part-time positions. Under the agreement, Rollertown also takes a commitment to host at least a dozen live, special events per year to help boost Frisco’s tourism.

“Along with being one of the finest places to live in the country, Frisco is one of the most creative, forward-looking communities in the U.S.,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Rollertown.

If all parties agree on the project, construction is expected to begin within a year with an estimated date of opening in late 2024.