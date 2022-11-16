Black Friday is one of those things you love or hate. Some get a thrill from going out for the hunt and fighting through crowds of shoppers, but others prefer to shop online. Either way, we have you covered for the best places to get your shopping done.

Collin County is home to thousands of shops and several outlets that will likely be packed on Black Friday. The Shops at Legacy are always a great one-stop shop for all holiday shopping needs from the hottest makeup stores to local boutiques. But if you are looking to make shopping a little more enjoyable, $1 mimosas will be offered at the Shops at Willow Bend on November 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zodiac Time Coffee & Wine Bar.

But according to WalletHub, there are specific places that are set to have the best deals for shoppers looking to save money. The study looked at the nation’s top retail stores to determine the places that are offering the best discounts. To find the retailers offering the best discounts for the upcoming Black Friday, WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ads and calculated the average discount that each retailer offers.

Whether you’re shopping for something specific or hoping to snag your dream item, these are the best deals in and around Collin County.

JCPenny

64.7% average discount

Belk

64.2% average discount

Macy’s

53% average discount

Office Depot and Office Max

49.9% average discount

Kohl’s

44.2% average discount

Target

32.9% average discount

Big Lots

32.9% average discount

Home Depot

32.9% average discount

The holiday season is coming up fast, and that means gift-giving. Black Friday is a great opportunity to find the best gifts for friends, family and everything in between without breaking the bank.