The McKinney teen who killed his mother and attacked his father in 2021 was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also fined $10,000.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on November 10 that 17-year-old Steven Barney would receive life in prison for the brutal murder as well as a $10,000 fine. But the teen could be up for parol in the future.

“The victim, in this case, was brutally murdered by her own son, who she spent his entire life trying to help overcome his dark characteristics,” Willis said after the sentencing. “But in the end, the evil in Adam Barney could not be helped. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Barney family as they continue to grieve the loss of their beautiful wife and mother.”

Local Profile previously reported, Barney was tried as an adult due to the nature of the crime. But it was up to the jury to decide the extent of his sentencing. The teen was facing five years to life in prison.

The DA press release explained that McKinney Police Department Detective Steven Robinson testified as the lead invcestigator and Officer Mark Brydges testified as the first officer on the scene of the crime. Forensic Officer Joy Wright additionally testified about the specifics of the crime scene.

During the trial, the State presented more evidence suggesting Barney’s history of violence, manipulation and unprovoked aggression. The mother’s journal Local Profile previously noted, was used as evidence to prove that Barney made statements expressing a desire to hurt his family from the age of seven. Dr. Kristi Compton, a forensic psychologist, testified that the defendant had the traits of a psychopath.



The jury agreed that Barney was a direct threat to the public and would serve life in prison with the possibility of parole. But it has not been decided when the option of parole will be available.