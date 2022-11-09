Food, wine, concerts, live performances, a little bit more food and art all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Could we ask for more?
Underground Movement Festival, Vol. 7
When: November 12 at 10:30 p.m. to November 13 at 1:40 a.m.
Where: McCall Plaza | 998 East 15th Street, Plano
The Secret Society Club and Plano Stages have prepared a family-friendly event celebrating more than 40 years of Hip-Hop with two-versus-two dance battles, b-boy/b-girl battles and dance team showcases. You can go as a spectator or join competitors coming from all over Texas!
MAST Art Studio Tour
When: November 12 and 13, 2022 | See full schedule
Where: Multiple locations
The thirteenth annual MAST event will open the doors of artist studios throughout McKinney to the public for a first-hand look at their work. Don’t miss the opportunity of touring through an artist’s space a have a sneak peek at their creative process.
World Food Championships
When: November 9 through 13, 2022 | See full schedule
Where: Fair Park | 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas
Are you in Dallas this week? Don’t move! You are in the right place at the right time. For five days over 1,000 competing chefs will be taking part in a live culinary cook-off in the world’s largest live-action food competition. You’ll be able to enjoy daily tastings at the Hall of Taste, BBQ Ranch and even see how your food is getting made right in front of your eyes with live chef demos.
Money Talks
When: November 11 through 20, 2022| See full schedule
Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano
Inspired in the Biblical story of Job, “Money Talks” tells the story of regular ol’ Jerry, a man that had it all: an amazing wife, a great job and a steady long-term relationship with God. Well, life has a surprise for Jerry. Find out how he finds a way through the chaos and comes out the other way a wiser, more humble man.
BlackHawk Concert
When: November 11, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
The legendary band BlackHawks will be giving a concert at Legacy Hall on Veterans Day. Head to the Box Garden and enjoy the chilly weather while the band takes you to the ’90s with all their country radio hits. The Show starts at 8:00 p.m., but you can arrive early when doors open at 7:00 to get some snacks and drinks from the eateries at the food hall.
Don’t forget to salute our nation’s heroes!
Veterans Day In Collin County
Collin County is getting ready to honor veteran and active-duty personnel the whole week. Take a look at all the parades, concerts and ceremonies the community has prepared for our brave heroes.
Wild West Wine Walk McKinney
When: November 12, 2022 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
Lone Star Wine Cellars, Landon Winery, Baron’s Creek Vineyards, and 4R Ranch & Winery are inviting residents and visitors to a wine-tasting event of Texan proportions. Dust off your best boots and shop through 24 local boutiques and get some sweet discount coupons for your favorite wineries.
Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Forever Mac
When: Nvoember 12, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
The recent throwback TikTok trend has you nostalgic for some ’70s dreamy tunes? Legacy Hall has a treat for you! Forever Mac shows display faithful recreations of the most iconic Fleetwood Mac harmonies and instrumental songs. Come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.
For the Love of Art
When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano
The ArtCentre of Plano is celebrating its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. This weekend’s event is “Come as You Art” a party and honoree recognition event that doubles as an auction kickoff. Come dressed as your favorite work of art.
The Picture of Dorian Gray
When: November 4 through 13, 2022 | See full schedule
Where: Addison Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Rd., Addison
Get immersed in this new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic Faustian tale of a bohemian beautiful young man who would sell his own soul to keep himself just like that forever. Follow the tragic painter Basil Hallward as he finds out what his good friend has done with his portrait.
Anime Wonder Festival
When: November 12, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Mitsuwa Marketplace Plano | 100 Legacy Dr., Plano
An all-day anime and Japanese food festival is coming to Plano this weekend. Head to the Mitsuwa Marketplace and allow yourself to be wowed by the incredible cosplays, live music and performances, anime artists and the VIP Maid Cafe Food Experience.
Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Artist Uprising’s City + Reverb
When: November 13 theorugh 24, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Otoño Fest
When: November 13, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Dallas Dance Studio | 15203 Midway Rd., Addison
2nd Saturday Bird Walk
When: November 12, 2022 | 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Where: Heard Museum | 1 Nature Place, McKinney
Music @ The Tree
When: November 11, 2022 | 8:30 p.m.
Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
