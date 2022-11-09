Food, wine, concerts, live performances, a little bit more food and art all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Could we ask for more?

Photo courtesy of city of plano

When: November 12 at 10:30 p.m. to November 13 at 1:40 a.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 East 15th Street, Plano

The Secret Society Club and Plano Stages have prepared a family-friendly event celebrating more than 40 years of Hip-Hop with two-versus-two dance battles, b-boy/b-girl battles and dance team showcases. You can go as a spectator or join competitors coming from all over Texas!

When: November 12 and 13, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Multiple locations

The thirteenth annual MAST event will open the doors of artist studios throughout McKinney to the public for a first-hand look at their work. Don’t miss the opportunity of touring through an artist’s space a have a sneak peek at their creative process.

Photo: vladimir tretyakov | shutterstock

When: November 9 through 13, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Fair Park | 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Are you in Dallas this week? Don’t move! You are in the right place at the right time. For five days over 1,000 competing chefs will be taking part in a live culinary cook-off in the world’s largest live-action food competition. You’ll be able to enjoy daily tastings at the Hall of Taste, BBQ Ranch and even see how your food is getting made right in front of your eyes with live chef demos.

When: November 11 through 20, 2022| See full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Inspired in the Biblical story of Job, “Money Talks” tells the story of regular ol’ Jerry, a man that had it all: an amazing wife, a great job and a steady long-term relationship with God. Well, life has a surprise for Jerry. Find out how he finds a way through the chaos and comes out the other way a wiser, more humble man.

Photo: blackhawks | facebook

When: November 11, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

The legendary band BlackHawks will be giving a concert at Legacy Hall on Veterans Day. Head to the Box Garden and enjoy the chilly weather while the band takes you to the ’90s with all their country radio hits. The Show starts at 8:00 p.m., but you can arrive early when doors open at 7:00 to get some snacks and drinks from the eateries at the food hall.

Wild West Wine Walk McKinney When: November 12, 2022 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Tickets Lone Star Wine Cellars, Landon Winery, Baron’s Creek Vineyards, and 4R Ranch & Winery are inviting residents and visitors to a wine-tasting event of Texan proportions. Dust off your best boots and shop through 24 local boutiques and get some sweet discount coupons for your favorite wineries. Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Forever Mac When: Nvoember 12, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets The recent throwback TikTok trend has you nostalgic for some ’70s dreamy tunes? Legacy Hall has a treat for you! Forever Mac shows display faithful recreations of the most iconic Fleetwood Mac harmonies and instrumental songs. Come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.

Photo: Anton Vierietin | Shutterstock

When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano

The ArtCentre of Plano is celebrating its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. This weekend’s event is “Come as You Art” a party and honoree recognition event that doubles as an auction kickoff. Come dressed as your favorite work of art.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

When: November 4 through 13, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Addison Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Rd., Addison

Get immersed in this new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic Faustian tale of a bohemian beautiful young man who would sell his own soul to keep himself just like that forever. Follow the tragic painter Basil Hallward as he finds out what his good friend has done with his portrait.

Anime Wonder Festival

When: November 12, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Mitsuwa Marketplace Plano | 100 Legacy Dr., Plano

An all-day anime and Japanese food festival is coming to Plano this weekend. Head to the Mitsuwa Marketplace and allow yourself to be wowed by the incredible cosplays, live music and performances, anime artists and the VIP Maid Cafe Food Experience.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Artist Uprising’s City + Reverb

When: November 13 theorugh 24, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Otoño Fest

When: November 13, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Dallas Dance Studio | 15203 Midway Rd., Addison

2nd Saturday Bird Walk

When: November 12, 2022 | 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: Heard Museum | 1 Nature Place, McKinney

Music @ The Tree

When: November 11, 2022 | 8:30 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

