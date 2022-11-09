Clark High School in Plano was on high alert yesterday November 8 after a threat was posted online. The school already increased security with it being a polling site for the midterm election.



According to Fox 4, Clark High School administration confirmed with parents in a letter that the police were investigating the threat of violence that was posted on social media. The specifics of the threat have not been made public, but it did imply potential violence at the school on November 8. Many parents were worried about the safety of their children and some chose to pull their kids out of school for the remainder of the day.



“As the investigation is underway and potentially involved students are being identified, we will have an additional security presence on campus today,” the school said.



The school was already expecting more visitors than normal with Election Day and the school was functioning as a polling site. Plano ISD was one of the districts that held schools despite voter activity. But the schools did have security plans set in place and increased law enforcement at the 29 schools that served as voting locations.



Local Profile previously reported that some school districts in North Texas chose to close schools for students during Election day due to safety concerns. There was a decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland and several others to ensure student safety, as well as allow educators and other school personnel to vote in the midterm elections.

“The majority of RISD schools are required to serve as polling locations, which can result in hundreds of visitors accessing a campus without being subject to the security and background check protocols otherwise required of visitors during a school day,” RISD Executive Director of Communications Tim Clark told Local Profile.



It has not been confirmed whether or not the threat has anything to do with the election, but the threat will continue to be investigated by police.

Local Profile has reached out to Plano police and this story will be updated pending response.