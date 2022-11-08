The legendary holiday film A Christmas Story will be getting a sequel this month, and a Frisco nine-year-old will make his acting debut in the highly anticipated movie.

Nine-year-old Frisco native, Davis Murphy, will star in A Christmas Story Christmas, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 film ‘A Christmas Story.’ The film will be produced by Legendary and Warner Brothers and will begin streaming on HBO Max on November 17.

The original A Christmas Story film was directed by Bob Clark and starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, who will make his return in the sequel. In the new adaptation, Ralphie returns to the home he lived in as a child, but this time, he is hoping to give his own kids a memorable Christmas.

According to a press release, ”Davis plays Delbert Bumpus, one of the neighborhood’s rough-and-tumble children, bringing comedic relief and exceptional facial expressions to the film which will be seen on screens across America.”

Davis first began showing an interest in acting at the age of five, when he heard about a casting call on the radio. Davis has become a successful actor at a young age and has agents in New York and Dallas. He will also hold a starring role in the film Looking for Dr. Love, which is expected to be released in 2023.

“I can’t wait for America to meet Delbert,” Davis Murphy said.“It’s an honor to be part of such an iconic film and to have worked with this amazing cast and crew.”

Filming for A Christmas Story Christmas occurred during the 2021 winter in Bulgaria, where Davis and his Mother, Lindsay Murphy, temporarily relocated for a month while filming.

“Davis and I created memories and made friendships in Bulgaria which will last a lifetime,” Murphy said.”We were overwhelmed by the kindness of Bulgarians and the beauty of their country.”

Besides acting, David enjoys taekwondo, piano, baseball, traveling and like many his age, loves video games. Be sure to follow along with Davis’ adventures on Instagram @davismurphy13.