Collin County is getting ready to honor veteran and active-duty personnel the whole week. Take a look at all the parades, concerts and ceremonies the community has prepared for our brave heroes.

Photo: city of plano

When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Boulevard, Plano

For seven days, more than 1,000 3′ by 5′ flags will fly in honor of those who have served and continue to serve the community. The events will include programs from veteran organizations, musical performances, patriotic re-enactments, static displays and more.

Frisco Community Parade

When: November 12, 2022 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium | 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Celebrate community pride in this annual event. No one gets left out in the parade: school marching bands, high school football teams, cheerleaders, scouts and more. Leaving at 10:00 a.m. from the Toyota Stadium follow the floats celebrating our brave veterans.

Photo: the mckinney dance band | website

Red White & Big Band IV – Veterans Day Concert

When: November 11, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

The McKinney Arts Commission is inviting everyone to the annual free Veteran’s Day concert to honor our brave U.S. Armed Forces veterans. Dust off your dancing shoes and head to McKinney’s Performing Arts Center for a night of jazz and big band music by the McKinney Dance Band jazz orchestra.

Veterans Day Celebration

When: November 10, 2022 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Boulevard, Plano

Enjoy a patriotic display at the Senior Recreation Center. Enjoy music and get inspired by guest speakers in a special tribute to the veterans present at the event. After the program, veterans and plus one guest can enjoy a complimentary luncheon, although space is limited so registration is required.

Photo: rena schild | shutterstock

Honor Walls Dedication Ceremony & Veteran’s Day 5K Fun Run

When: November 11 and 12, 2022

Where: Town Hall | 250 W. First St., Prosper

The new Honor Walls’ construction was completed in October and it’s ready for a community event celebrating veterans and active-duty members. The structure features a cast emblem for each military branch on it’s west side, while police and fire departments’ emblems are displayed on the eastern Honor Wall. The ceremony will be held on November 11 at 10. On Saturday 12, get ready for a patriotic morning jog beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Veterans Day Ceremony

When: November 9 and 11, 2022

Where: Veterans Memorial Park | 6053 Weiskopf Ave., McKinney

McKinney will celebrate veterans with a two-day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. First, on November 9, the event will feature a chorale prelude, guest speaker and posting of colors. Then on Friday, November 11, a ceremony will be held at sundown, starting at 5:26 p.m.

Veterans Day Deals

McDonald’s

When: November 11, 2022

Where: All locations

McDonald’s will treat veterans with free meals all day long.

Half Shells and Fish City Grill

When: November 11, 2022

Where: 1415 E Renner Rd #260, Richardson | 1015 Watters Creek Blvd Ste. 150, Allen | 7201 Bishop Rd #E4, Plano

Entrée is on the house for veterans and active-duty military personnel at Half Shells and Fish City Grill locations.

Ford’s Garage

When: November 11, 2022

Where: 3904 North Dallas Parkway, Plano

This Friday, Ford’s Garage is inviting veterans and up to three guests per table with 25% off their meal.

La Madeleine

When: November 11, 2022

Where: 520 W 15th St, Plano

La Madeleine will be offering 30% off for veterans and active-duty members in any purchase the whole day. Keep in mind they’ll request military ID for the discount.

When: November 11, 2022

In addition to discounts and deals, each restaurant will set a Missing Warrior table to honor those gone but not forgotten.

III Forks | 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Free entrée up to $60 value

Silver Fox | 3650 Shire Blvd., Richardson

Get $30 off entire check

Cantina Laredo | 4546 Belt Line Road, Addison | 1125 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Free entrée up to $20 value

When: November 11, 2022

Where: All locations

Applebee’s will offer veterans and active personnel free entreés all day.

When: November 11, 2022

Where: All locations

Dickey’s will be thanking active duty and retired military with a free pulled pork sandwiches. Veterans are invited to enjoy it in-store or delivery with the VETFREE code.

When: November 11, 2022

Where: All locations

All veterans head to Chili’s for a free meal in-restaurant.

When: November 24, 2022

Where: The Statler | 1914 Commerce Street, Dallas

Reservations

The Statler and Centurion American have prepared a free Thanksgiving feast for our nation’s heroes and their families.