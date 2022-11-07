Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as you make your travel plans make sure to check out a new study that shows the best places to celebrate. But for those living in Plano, stay right where you are.

A recent study by WalletHub ranked the top cities to celebrate the holiday of thanks and Plano landed seventh on the list. The ranking was determined by several factors such as celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather forecast. WalletHub used 100 of the most populated cities in the U.S. to determine the results.

Plano ranked highly when it came to celebrations and safety, but didn’t score as well for affordability and weather. You can’t change the weather, but there are ways to save some money during the pricey holiday season.

“For the holiday itself, do not be afraid to ask your guests to bring a side dish, dessert, or wine to help defray costs,” Distinguished McKnight University Professor Kathleen D. Vohs said. “And if you are serving wine, keep in mind that the first bottle is the one that people will taste the most so you can probably serve cheaper wines.”

But as inflation quickly rises, prices for holiday staples are higher than in the last few years. Local Profile previously reported that items like biscuits, rolls, muffins, sauces and gravy are up 17% this year, frozen baked goods are up 18% and canned fruits and vegetables have increased 16%. Not to mention a turkey shortage due to avian flu affecting production, causing turkey prices to spike.

Even though Thanksgiving is centered around gratefulness, the holiday has become highly commercialized. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the biggest shopping days every year. WalletHub estimated that consumers spent around $300 per person during the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

But Plano wasn’t the only North Texas city that made the cut. Irving landed at ninth place and Dallas came in shortly behind at 13th.

Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather with food and celebrations, so try not to sweat the big stuff and enjoy your time in one of the best places to be – North Texas.