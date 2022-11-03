Now that Halloween is a few days behind us we can move on to the most joyful season of all – the holiday season! And what better way to celebrate than to see one of the best light shows in Texas?

Addison’s Vitruvian Lights will be returning for its 10th year anniversary and this year will be even more spectacular than ever. From November 25 to January 1, trees around Vitruvian Park will be lit with thousands of lights daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On the evening of November 25 at 6 p.m., they will “flip the switch” and the lights will brighten the park. But the lights are not the only exciting thing happening at the park. A performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, free photos with Santa, classic holiday characters and an elf balloon artist will be there to celebrate the 10-year anniversary.

This year kids will also be able to meet and take pictures with Mrs. Claus and some of the most famous reindeer in the world. But don’t forget to start your list of holiday gifts – Letters to Santa will be back this year for kids to send all their wishes to the big guy.

On December 3 at 6 p.m., the Dallas String Quartet will visit the park and put on a show of their own. The event will commence at 10 p.m.

Parking is available for $15 (cash only) at Vitruvian Park at Bella Lane Parking Lot & Ponte Avenue Parking Lot and the Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex at 3815 Spring Valley Road.

The event is pet-friendly and all pets are welcome. But they must be properly leashed and cannot be unattended. Strollers, children’s wagons, wheelchairs, blankets, collapsible lawn chairs, coolers and umbrellas will also be permitted at the park.

Who says you can’t begin celebrating the holiday season in November? To learn more about the event visit the Vitruvian website here.