Concerts, veterans day celebrations, stage plays and much more. Check out our favorite activities Collin County has prepared for us this weekend.

Photo: captain and camille | facebook

When: November 5, 2022 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

The American Heart Association has prepared an evening full of live music, food and fun to celebrate the association’s lifesaving work in Collin County. The event will feature performances by The Shepherds, Armstead and Captain and Camille. General admission tickets are $40 and include a $20 Legacy Hall Pass to use in any of the eateries at the hall.

When: November 4, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Hub 121 | 121 & Alma Road, McKinney

This Friday head to Hub 121 for a free concert tribute to country legend Hank Williams. Enjoy the live performance while you treat yourself to food and drinks from ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage, The Elwood BFD and Wine a Little McKinney!

Photo: Petrychenko Anton | Shutterstock

When: November 5, 2022 | All day

Where: NTPA | 6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano

The NTPA tournament is open to public, private, individual and home-school students in grades 6 to 8 (or age equivalent) looking for an opportunity to practice works for other competitions. The top three places will be awarded trophies and the top award winner in each individual competition will receive a free scholarship, up to $400 value, in an NTPA production.

When: November 5, 2022| 4:00 and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Ave, Plano

Kicking off its first tour in 2022/2023, this highly anticipated workplace drama follows a group of hardworking women running a successful newspaper while they struggle to juggle business, relationships and sisterhood.

Photo: plano flags of honor | website

When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point | 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

This community event will kick-off this Friday with a hot air balloons show followed on Saturday with a showcase of the city of Plano’s first responders with a Safety Fair and Touch-A-Truck event. Take a look at the full schedule so you don’t miss any of the events this week-long veterans celebration.

Evil Dead: The Musical When: October 21 through November 6, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Photo: Anton Vierietin | Shutterstock

When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano

The ArtCentre of Plano is celebrating its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. This weekend’s event is “Come as You Art” a party and honoree recognition event that doubles as an auction kickoff. Come dressed as your favorite work of art.

When: November 5 and 6, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Enjoy two days of retro fun at the Plano Event Center featuring 35,000-squared-foot of local and national dealers selling vintage toys, comic books, video games and anything and everything a collector could wish for. Celebrity guests include Anthony Daniels C-3PO from Star Wars and Alien franchise stars Tom Skerritt, William Hope and Mark Rolston.

When: October 7 to November 7, 2022 | All day

Where: Stonebriar Centre | 32601 Preston Road, Frisco

This art installation at Stonebriar Centre will feature 25 six-foot pivoting holographic prisms made of panels that reflect light creating rainbow-colored light beams that will change depending on the angle. Come at different times of the day to see the change. At night the art exhibit turns into a light show. This is the last weekend for this exhibition so don’t miss your chance for a fabulous photo op.

