American Heart Association Heart Fest
When: November 5, 2022 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
The American Heart Association has prepared an evening full of live music, food and fun to celebrate the association’s lifesaving work in Collin County. The event will feature performances by The Shepherds, Armstead and Captain and Camille. General admission tickets are $40 and include a $20 Legacy Hall Pass to use in any of the eateries at the hall.
A Ghost Named Hank
When: November 4, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Hub 121 | 121 & Alma Road, McKinney
This Friday head to Hub 121 for a free concert tribute to country legend Hank Williams. Enjoy the live performance while you treat yourself to food and drinks from ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage, The Elwood BFD and Wine a Little McKinney!
Invitational Theater and Speech Tournament
When: November 5, 2022 | All day
Where: NTPA | 6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano
The NTPA tournament is open to public, private, individual and home-school students in grades 6 to 8 (or age equivalent) looking for an opportunity to practice works for other competitions. The top three places will be awarded trophies and the top award winner in each individual competition will receive a free scholarship, up to $400 value, in an NTPA production.
The Grown Woman Glow Up
When: November 5, 2022| 4:00 and 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Ave, Plano
Kicking off its first tour in 2022/2023, this highly anticipated workplace drama follows a group of hardworking women running a successful newspaper while they struggle to juggle business, relationships and sisterhood.
Plano Flags of Honor
When: November 5 through 12, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point | 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano
This community event will kick-off this Friday with a hot air balloons show followed on Saturday with a showcase of the city of Plano’s first responders with a Safety Fair and Touch-A-Truck event. Take a look at the full schedule so you don’t miss any of the events this week-long veterans celebration.
Evil Dead: The Musical
When: October 21 through November 6, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano
This is the closing weekend of this hilarious horror musical. Evil Dead: The Musical is just what it sounds like — a musical retelling of Sam Raimi’s original Evil Dead film trilogy. Make sure to get a ticket inside the “splatter zone” to get the full Evil Dead experience.
Bon Jovi Tribute: Blaze of Glory
When: October 28 to 30, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Did you miss this year’s Bon Jovi North American tour? Head to Legacy Hall this Friday for your recommended dose of good ol’ American rock by the hand of Blaze of Glory and enjoy a night of showmanship and drinks at the Box Garden.
For the Love of Art
When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano
The ArtCentre of Plano is celebrating its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. This weekend’s event is “Come as You Art” a party and honoree recognition event that doubles as an auction kickoff. Come dressed as your favorite work of art.
Retro Expo
When: November 5 and 6, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
Enjoy two days of retro fun at the Plano Event Center featuring 35,000-squared-foot of local and national dealers selling vintage toys, comic books, video games and anything and everything a collector could wish for. Celebrity guests include Anthony Daniels C-3PO from Star Wars and Alien franchise stars Tom Skerritt, William Hope and Mark Rolston.
Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience
When: October 7 to November 7, 2022 | All day
Where: Stonebriar Centre | 32601 Preston Road, Frisco
This art installation at Stonebriar Centre will feature 25 six-foot pivoting holographic prisms made of panels that reflect light creating rainbow-colored light beams that will change depending on the angle. Come at different times of the day to see the change. At night the art exhibit turns into a light show. This is the last weekend for this exhibition so don’t miss your chance for a fabulous photo op.
OcTURBOfest Car Show
When: November 5, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: TwoRows Classic Grill | 711 Central Expressway South, Allen
Tea with Marie
When: November 5, 2022 | 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Church Street Auditorium | 306 N. Church Street, McKinney
Special Needs Movie Screenings
When: November 5, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Studio Movie Grill Plano | 4721 W Park Blvd., Plano
Kids Night Out
When: November 5, 2022 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
