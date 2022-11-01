Galen College of Nursing, an affiliate of Medical City Healthcare, announced in late September that a new campus is set to open in Richardson in July 2023 and it couldn’t be more timely.

In September, the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, as part of the Texas Department of State Health Services, published a report on the supply of nurses from 2015 to 2019 and forecasted that supply wouldn’t be able to meet demand by 2024. In agreement, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that between 2021 and 2031, the employment of registered nurses will grow 6 percent, with 203,200 openings each year.

Although many of those openings are expected to result from workers transferring to different occupations or retiring, in the next decade the U.S. will need to fill almost 200,000 new nurse positions to avoid a shortage in the workforce. The new campus in Richardson could help grow the number of graduating nurses in the area.

“The addition of Galen College of Nursing will complement and increase the availability of high-quality nursing education available in North Texas,” said Erol Akdamar, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and president of Medical City Healthcare.

The 40,000-square-foot school will feature advanced patient simulation labs to encourage hands-on learning in order to prepare students to become practice-ready nurses once they enter the field.

“We are honored to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in North Texas,” said Mark Vogt, Galen’s chief executive officer. “At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified, compassionate, and well-prepared nurses.”

Initially, the Dallas campus will offer a 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program starting in January 2023. In the following 2023 terms additional programs will be available, the Associate Degree in Nursing program and the Diploma in Vocational Nursing program. Enrolling is now open for all three programs.

For registered nurses (RN) looking to advance their education and forward their careers, Galen also offers online RN to BSN and Multiple Sclerosis Nurse programs.

The school has four quarterly enrollments each year. Admissions for the first term are now in progress and appointments can be scheduled online at galencollege.edu or over the phone at (877) 223-7040.