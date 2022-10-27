The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs.

Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.

The Boneyard is divided into three sections for skaters: street, bowl and transition/beginner. The sections include everything a skater could look for including flat rails, stairs with landings, hips, volcanoes, bowls, banks and bumps, giving every skater the opportunity to learn new tricks and master old ones.

Evening skating in the hottest months will also be possible at the park. A new lighting system enables visitors to skate during the later hours without having to roll in the dark.

The Boneyard, designed by Austin-based SPA Skateparks is filled with different equipment designed to build skaters’ confidence and will allow them to feel comfortable in an environment that can seem intimidating.

The official ribbon cutting celebration was held on October 22, 2022, for The Boneyard at Rick Oden Park at Glenbrook and Miller. Food trucks and live music from local bands brought the community together to experience the new space.

The skate project was part of the voter-approved 2004 Bond Program. Rick Oden Park will soon bring other new features and opportunities to visitors. Once the park has completed all renovations new walking trails and a baseball field will be ready for use.

To learn more about what The Boneyard has to offer visit the city of Garland website here.