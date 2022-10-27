The city of Richardson announced in a press release today that the acclaimed Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will be opening in the CORE District in mid-2023.

After years of strategic revitalization work, this is the first new full-service, sit-down restaurant planned for the downtown area since the city completed major infrastructure investments. The restaurant will occupy 3,100 square feet of the 6,200-square-foot 110 S. Greenville Ave. building, located near the southwest corner of the Main Street/Greenville Avenue intersection.

“As evidenced by this new restaurant announcement, the CORE District’s downtown area is growing, transforming and well-positioned to serve as the eclectic, vibrant, walkable heart of our community,” said Don Magner, Richardson City Manager. “Years of strategic visioning by stakeholders and thoughtful reinvestment by the city are really beginning to pay off in a big way. We’re excited about this area’s enhanced vitality and what it means for our community as people increasingly come here to live, work, shop, dine and play.”

Partenope’s new location will offer the hand-made pizzas and pasta that customers love from their original location, as well as a patio connecting to the streetscape. The restaurant is owned by husband-and-wife Dino and Megan Santonicola, who opened their first Partenope in downtown Dallas in 2019. Partenope is known for Southern Italian authenticity and welcoming environment. They are proud to have Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, signifying that its pizza meets the true Neapolitan-style standard.

“When I moved to Dallas from Seattle in 2011, I immediately settled right here in Richardson,” said Dino Santonicola, a native of Naples, Italy. “Today, my family and I frequently walk to downtown Richardson for coffee at Staycation or burgers at Del’s, and we also stop at this intersection while taking our kids to school. So, when we learned about this site’s availability, it was almost like destiny. We are truly excited to be opening Partenope here, bringing the comforting cuisine and warm hospitality of Naples to our home community. We are also happy to see the downtown Richardson area evolving in such a positive way.”

To learn more about Richardson’s CORE District or to see information about amenities and upcoming events in the area, visit www.richardsoncoredistrict.com.