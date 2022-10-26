The Plano City Council meeting on October 24 was a short meeting with only a few items to pass. But the council recognized several individuals and groups for their work in and out of the community.

Here are five things you need to know:

The American Red Cross

The Red Cross Reginal CEO for North Texas gave a prestigious award to Parks & Recreation Supervisor Chris Alban for saving a life while on vacation in Mexico in April.

While on vacation, Alban noticed a woman floating face down in a pool. The woman was unresponsive and had a weak pulse so he pulled her out of the pool and put her into the recovery position. He stayed with her until medical professionals arrived.

Alban was given the Red Cross Certificate of Merit, an award given to those who had no obligation to respond during an emergency but did so anyway.

Proclamation of Veterans Day

On November 11, Plano will recognize past and present veterans by proclaiming the day Veterans Day. Councilmember Rick Grady, a veteran himself, read the proclamation. During the proclamation, Grady asked any veterans in the crowd to stand so that everyone could show their appreciation for their service.

Short-term rentals

One resident spoke out against short-term rentals during the meeting. One individual with the Texas Neighborhood Coalition called for the city to immediately freeze all short-term rentals in the next 60 days and argued that the city has the legal duty and capacity to do so.

Another resident called the issue a “crisis” and said that residents’ rights have been violated by exploiting a loophole in the law and zoning restrictions must be created to stop these rentals.

Funding increase

Council was given the opportunity to vote to increase the existing $299,798 fund to $2,105,093 The money will be used for several Plano Parkway Intersection improvements. The city council voted unanimously to pass the increase.

Improvements

The city council voted unanimously to approve several improvements for areas in Plano.

Ohio Drive at Park Boulevard, Custer Road at USA Drive, Custer Road at Ridgeview Drive and 18th Street at Jupiter Road in the amount of $287,616

Park Boulevard Phase 1 (Preston Road to US 75) in the amount of $291,296

Rockbrook Drive, Flintstone Drive, Brandon Court, Eden Valley Lane, & Russell Creek Park in the amount of $380,405

If you missed the meeting on October 24, or want to watch it again visit planotx.gov.