This is it, folks! Halloween is here and Collin County is ready. Check all the Halloween-theme activities the community has put together and choose your own adventure.
Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!
Hall-O-Ween Party & Killer Afterparty
When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More info
Have you been painstakingly working on your Halloween costume? This is the time to show it off. The folks at Legacy Hall have prepared a merciless costume competition and spooky concert this weekend. Either if you go solo, as a couple or as a group you’ll get the chance of winning a prize while a Prince tribute brings the start back to life on the stage. Stay and celebrate your victory at the afterparty on the 3rd floor and try High Bar’s spooky cocktails.
McKinney Monster Dash 5k
When: October 29, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson Street, McKinney
Tickets
Don’t let the 5k scare you, run or walk around the Historic McKinney Cottin Mill in this chip-timed course and find a finish line full of vendors, music and ice-cold beer waiting for you. For the top runners there will be cash prizes but if you are not the fitness type, bring your best costume and compete for the chance of winning Whataburger for a year.
Celtober Festival
When: October 29, 2022 | 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano
More Info
This weekend the city of Plano and Highland Arts & Athletics have prepared a whole day of highland games for athletes to show off their skills. Stroll through the vendors’ stands and get a tasty snack before enjoying the show or becoming the show. You can register to participate in any of the 9 classes in 9 traditional games like Braemar stone, caber toss, weight over bar and more.
CityLine Live Fall Concert Series
When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson
More Info
This is the closing weekend of the fall series at CityLine. Carly Carroll will take the stage on Friday with some of her own tunes, followed by Justin Cashion’s blues rock on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.
Wild West Circus
When: October 28 to 31, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr, Frisco
Tickets
The Lone Star Circus is arriving in Frisco this weekend with a performance by the hand of Fanny Kerwich, an 8th-generation French circus artist who gathered circus artists from across the globe. With a vintage look, the Wild West Circus show will have everything you need for family-friendly thrills: crazy acrobatics, gravity-defying stunts, aerialists, contortionists, music and comedy.
Death of a Gangster Murder Mystery Dinner
When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Bourbon & Banter | 1914 Commerce St., Dallas
Tickets
If there’s a place to hold a 1920’s mafia marriage that’s a prohibition-era-style speakeasy. Take your table to celebrate the happy couple while the two merging families solve their power struggles in the background. You might end up being a key witness for the detectives afterward.
Ghost Walk at Chesnut Square
When: October 28 to 30, 2022 | See the full schedule.
Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square| 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney
More Info
The Heritage Village at Chestnut Square has prepared a couple of spooky tours to close the month. Fill your weekend with Halloween-themed activities like the Historic McKinney trolley tour, a ghostly haunting tour through Chestnut Square after dark, a murder mystery dinner and a matinee.
For the Love of Art
When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano
More Info
The ArtCentre of Plano is celebrating its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. This weekend’s event is “Come as You Art” a party and honoree recognition event that doubles as an auction kickoff. Come dressed as your favorite work of art.
Helbing Jazz Initiative
When: October 29, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 N, Frisco
More Info
Renowned percussionist and instructor, Stockton Helbing will lead the new fall program presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division. The initiative hopes to encourage, educate and embolden people of all ages to jump into jazz through performances and by telling stories of the diverse people that created it.
Halloween Spooktacular at The Star
When: October 29, 2022 | 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Star District | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
More Info
Get to The Star this weekend for an afternoon of Halloween fun. The activities will kick off with a trunk or treat at the Gridiron parking lot before the music and games begin. Take spooky photos and enjoy the candy-induced rush.
Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County
British Vocal Ensemble VOCES8
When: October 30, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church | 5801 W Plano Parkway, Plano
More Info
Make and Take: Decorate Day of the Dead Cookies
When: October 30, 2022 | 2:30 p.m.
Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Road, Plano
Tickets
Spooky Alley
When: October 14 through 29, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano
More Info
STEAM Fall Fest and Market
When: October 29, 2022 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: 1680 Ridgeview Dr., Allen
More Info
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Tickets
Beetlejuice Halloween
When: October 29, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Where: KAI Legacy West | 7301 Windrose Ave. C200, Plano
Tickets
Stone Cold Murder
When: October 29, 2022 | 3:00 p.m.
Where: Cox Building Playhouse | 1517 H Ave, Plano
More Info