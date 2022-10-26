This is it, folks! Halloween is here and Collin County is ready. Check all the Halloween-theme activities the community has put together and choose your own adventure.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: 1999 the legacy of prince | website

When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More info

Have you been painstakingly working on your Halloween costume? This is the time to show it off. The folks at Legacy Hall have prepared a merciless costume competition and spooky concert this weekend. Either if you go solo, as a couple or as a group you’ll get the chance of winning a prize while a Prince tribute brings the start back to life on the stage. Stay and celebrate your victory at the afterparty on the 3rd floor and try High Bar’s spooky cocktails.

When: October 29, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: TUPPS Brewery | 721 Anderson Street, McKinney

Tickets

Don’t let the 5k scare you, run or walk around the Historic McKinney Cottin Mill in this chip-timed course and find a finish line full of vendors, music and ice-cold beer waiting for you. For the top runners there will be cash prizes but if you are not the fitness type, bring your best costume and compete for the chance of winning Whataburger for a year.

Photo: BluIz60 | Shutterstock

When: October 29, 2022 | 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano

More Info

This weekend the city of Plano and Highland Arts & Athletics have prepared a whole day of highland games for athletes to show off their skills. Stroll through the vendors’ stands and get a tasty snack before enjoying the show or becoming the show. You can register to participate in any of the 9 classes in 9 traditional games like Braemar stone, caber toss, weight over bar and more.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

More Info

This is the closing weekend of the fall series at CityLine. Carly Carroll will take the stage on Friday with some of her own tunes, followed by Justin Cashion’s blues rock on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Photos courtesy of lone star circus

When: October 28 to 31, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr, Frisco

Tickets

The Lone Star Circus is arriving in Frisco this weekend with a performance by the hand of Fanny Kerwich, an 8th-generation French circus artist who gathered circus artists from across the globe. With a vintage look, the Wild West Circus show will have everything you need for family-friendly thrills: crazy acrobatics, gravity-defying stunts, aerialists, contortionists, music and comedy.

Evil Dead: The Musical Premieres In Plano, Texas For Halloween The Arts Center Theatre in Plano will host a run of Evil Dead: The Musical starting on Friday, Oct. 21. Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o'-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there's something here for you. Dark Hour When: September 17 through October 31, 2022Where: 701 Taylor Drive, Plano Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new…

Death of a Gangster Murder Mystery Dinner When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Bourbon & Banter | 1914 Commerce St., Dallas

Tickets If there’s a place to hold a 1920’s mafia marriage that’s a prohibition-era-style speakeasy. Take your table to celebrate the happy couple while the two merging families solve their power struggles in the background. You might end up being a key witness for the detectives afterward. Get ready for Halloween! Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County We are a little over a month away from Halloween and people are getting ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so… Ghost Walk at Chesnut Square When: October 28 to 30, 2022 | See the full schedule.

Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square| 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More Info The Heritage Village at Chestnut Square has prepared a couple of spooky tours to close the month. Fill your weekend with Halloween-themed activities like the Historic McKinney trolley tour, a ghostly haunting tour through Chestnut Square after dark, a murder mystery dinner and a matinee.

Photo: Anton Vierietin | Shutterstock

When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano

More Info

The ArtCentre of Plano is celebrating its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. This weekend’s event is “Come as You Art” a party and honoree recognition event that doubles as an auction kickoff. Come dressed as your favorite work of art.

When: October 29, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 N, Frisco

More Info

Renowned percussionist and instructor, Stockton Helbing will lead the new fall program presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division. The initiative hopes to encourage, educate and embolden people of all ages to jump into jazz through performances and by telling stories of the diverse people that created it.

When: October 29, 2022 | 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Star District | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More Info

Get to The Star this weekend for an afternoon of Halloween fun. The activities will kick off with a trunk or treat at the Gridiron parking lot before the music and games begin. Take spooky photos and enjoy the candy-induced rush.

October In Collin County And Beyond Fairs, concerts and festivities are heading our way at full steam! Check this October guide to see what Collin County has in store for us this fall. Isn't it nice to have the whole month at a glance? State Fair…

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

British Vocal Ensemble VOCES8

When: October 30, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church | 5801 W Plano Parkway, Plano

More Info

Make and Take: Decorate Day of the Dead Cookies

When: October 30, 2022 | 2:30 p.m.

Where: Central Market | 320 Coit Road, Plano

Tickets

Spooky Alley

When: October 14 through 29, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

More Info

STEAM Fall Fest and Market

When: October 29, 2022 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1680 Ridgeview Dr., Allen

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Beetlejuice Halloween

When: October 29, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: KAI Legacy West | 7301 Windrose Ave. C200, Plano

Tickets

Stone Cold Murder

When: October 29, 2022 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Cox Building Playhouse | 1517 H Ave, Plano

More Info