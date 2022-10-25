The State Fair of Texas welcomed nearly 2.5 million fairgoers through the gates during its 24-day run. This year’s fair was filled with new attractions, live music, food, rides and family fun.

More than 166,000 rides were taken on the iconic Texas Star Ferris wheel, approximately 583,000 Fletcher’s Corny Dogs were sold and more than 7 million kernels of popcorn were popped at the Pioneer Kettle Korn stand. The result was a record-breaking year.

The annual State Fair of Texas serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year – a successful 24-day run for the Fair means more support for Fair Park and the surrounding community. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Fair aims to support the community, locally and statewide. Proceeds from the Fair are used to improve Fair Park, and fund community initiatives and support scholarship programs for students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education.

In 2022, the Fair awarded more than $1.2 million in new college scholarships to more than 200 students throughout the state. With college applications right around the corner, the Fair encourages eligible high school seniors and seasonal employees can apply for a 2023 Big Tex College Scholarship.

Nearly 45o folks volunteered to support the Feed the Need promotion which raised 280,000 pounds of canned food items at the State Fair gates, which equates to 336,000 meals for the North Texas Food Bank to serve the community this fall. This equates to roughly 80,000 more pounds of food donated from 2022.

“At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about community,” said the State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber. “There is nothing more fulfilling for our team than seeing folks from all walks of life gather together and mutually share and enjoy the Fair. Thanks to our fairgoers visiting, we are able to fulfill our nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement year-round.”