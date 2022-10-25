As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium.

According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema experience, offering movie-goers an ultra-immersive 270-degree field of view. ScreenX specially selects sequences from a movie and expands them from the main screen onto the left and right side of the theater auditorium to be shown on three screens instead of just one.



Cinemark explains the new viewing experience results in extending the imagery of the film to audience members by filling in their collective peripheral visions. The new way of movie-watching ultimately immerses cinema lovers into the film’s narrative in a way that has never been done.

“Audiences will be amazed by the capabilities of the ScreenX technology, which will offer stunning visuals and action sequences expanded onto the side screens, ” President of International Theatrical Distribution Paramount Pictures Mark Viane said.

The new immersive addition to the West Plano theater will soon allow movie lovers to experience upcoming, highly-anticipated films in a unique and expansive format.

The ScreenX auditorium at Cinemark West Plano will first show Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starting on November 11, 2022. After that, the immersive auditorium will then be showcasing another long-awaited blockbuster sequel in Avatar: The Way of Water, beginning Dec. 16, 2022.

Other movies new and old are planned to come to the ScreenX big screen as well in the upcoming years. In 2025, Mulan is set to enter auditoriums for audiences to see the movie in a new and unique way.

ScreenX tickets for the upcoming Black Panther sequel are on sale right now for the premier. Make sure to check out the Cinemark website for more information on the ulta-immersive viewing