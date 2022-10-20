Rebel Athletic, a cheer apparel company, is throwing some added sparkle on its new store in Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Texas.

“As a brand for those who sparkle, unicorns are a huge part of our company identity,” said Abby Hoeffner, chief marketing officer for Rebel Athletic, in an official statement. The brand was founded in 2013 and creates apparel trends for the cheer and dance industries.

Earlier this year, the company made a call to its brand ambassadors to create and submit a one-of-a-kind unicorn horn. The most impressive submission will be selected as the winner and placed on a larger-than-life horse sculpture in the new store.

“Bringing that magical element into the space in a way that allows our ambassadors to play an active role in the creative process has been exciting to see,” said Hoeffner.

So far, the apparel company has received 50 unicorn-horn submissions and reports more are arriving every day.

“This is the first time we’ve sent a request like this, and the response has been overwhelming. It shows just how much our ambassadors love the brand and want to be involved,” said Lesley Mack, Rebel’s vice president of experience marketing.

The sparkling unicorn will be a key piece of art inside the store’s new Willow Bend Mall location in Plano. The new Rebel Athletic’s store will be on the second floor, across from H&M.

To celebrate the opening of the new Willow Bend location, Rebel Athletics will be hosting a grand opening event on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can expect a DJ, photos and treats. The event will also host favorite Rebels cheerleaders, including Gabi Butler. Butler is a well-known American cheerleader and television personality. She appeared in the Netflix docuseries Cheer and is currently a member of the Weber State University and the Navarro College cheer teams.

