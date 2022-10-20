If you have any leftover pills in your medicine cabinet, don’t hang on to them any longer. The Plano Police Department is hosting a drug take-back initiative this month.

On October 29, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate a nationwide program, partnering with state and local law enforcement. The goal of this initiative is to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from homes across the nation and will provide a safe area to surrender expired, unused or unwanted pharmaceutical controlled substances.

According to the DEA, “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.”

The initiative seeks to prevent the increased issue of substance abuse and pill theft. Not only will the day be for prevention, but it will also educate individuals about pharmaceutical substance abuse. In April 2022, the department collected around 1,800 pounds of medication during the Spring event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the police department will host drop-off stations at Plano Senior High School, Clark High School, Plano East Senior High School and Plano West Senior High School.

A press release by the Plano Police Department explains that the program will remain free and anonymous for those who wish to get rid of their unused pills. Prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medications will be accepted, but intra-venous solutions, inhalers, injectables and needles will not. Illicit substances such as marijuana and methamphetamines will also not be taken.

“Many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing it down the toilet or throwing them away – both potential safety and health hazards,” Plano police said.

To learn more about the initiative or to find a drop-off location near you visit the DEA’s website.