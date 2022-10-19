Parisian couture brand Schiaparelli launched a ready-to-wear fall-winter collection that’s only available at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City and at Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas. If you notice a Texan flare to it, that’s because Plano-native Daniel Roseberry created the more than 100 items that make the collection.

“For a boy from Plano, Texas, now working at the Place Vendome in Paris, the last three years with Maison Schiaparelli has been the ultimate dream come true,” Roseberry said in a statement.

Roseberry’s name might ring a bell to savvy fashionistas: big names like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Tilda Swinton and Lady Gaga have all worn designs by him. But if that’s not reference enough, then maybe you’ll remember the 2019 Fall-Winter Haute Couture Collection fashion show in Paris, where Roseberry appeared on the runway, sitting at a drafting table, while models wearing his designs walked by.

That was his first Schiaparelli fashion show, right after being offered the artistic director position. The first American to ever head a reputable French couture brand, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to Roseberry’s bio on Schiaparelli’s website, he enrolled in New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, only to drop out after two years to start working at Thom Browne. There he worked for a decade making it to the head of design up until 2019 when he moved to Frencher pastures.

This new collection pays homage to Elsa Schiaparelli’s love of surrealism and avant-garde aesthetic recreating classic times such as floor-sweeping coat dresses, sweaters with Elsa’s surrealist trompe-l’oleil staple designs from 1927 and the iconic Dali-era 3D bones pencil dress. Each piece is designed from a limited color palette, black, bone white and gold with an emphasis on anatomical tropes, giving the collection an experimental, yet playful look.

If you want to see if surrealism fits you, the collection will be available from now through February at the Neiman Marcus downtown Dallas store.

In case you missed it, here’s Local Profile’s interview with the founders of the workwear fashion brand PWR WMN.