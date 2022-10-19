The entertainment industry has changed drastically in the past few years, and one of the biggest changes is the rise of green screen entertainment. Green screen is a technology that allows you to create amazing backgrounds, photos, videos, and more with your guests. You can easily add them to any scene or location, making your memories much more exciting.

What is a green screen, exactly? It’s a specially designed set that allows you to change the backdrop and scenery of your event. We have full-scale, open-air setups like in the movies and can transport you and your guests into my vibrant and visual themes and locations.

Why You Need a Green Screen at Your Next Event

At Picture This Green Screen & Event Photography, we’ve learned a lot about what makes a great party, and one of the most important things is having a green screen at your event:

They add an element of surprise. When people arrive at an event, they’re often excited to see what surprises lie in store. A green screen is just as unexpected as it is fun — especially if you’re planning something like a wedding or corporate event where guests will be looking forward to seeing what’s in store for them. It’s a conversation starter. They encourage participation from guests who aren’t used to being in front of the camera (or don’t feel comfortable). When everyone knows they can get involved with the photo booth or videography, they’ll be more enthusiastic about participating and having fun with their friends and family members at your event! It encourages social interaction. They help everyone feel more comfortable being silly with their friends at an event (especially weddings!). Because everyone knows they can have fun without worrying about looking silly on camera. Place guests anywhere from outer space to ancient Rome—the possibilities are endless!

We have been providing photography services since 2013 and are proud to be one of the most recognized entertainment companies in Dallas to offer green screen entertainment. We specialize in creating still photography, GIF animations, digital mosaics, interactive photobooths, photo strips, and other digital-based products. Our services apply to many event types, including charity auctions, galas, weddings, Bar Mitzvah & Bat Mitzvahs, corporate events and headshots, holiday parties, Santa photos, and so much more.

Customer Services Tailored to You

We take pride in creating customized experiences for each party’s needs. From fun interactive entertainment to decorations and everything in between, we pride ourselves in understanding the vision you want to bring your guests.

We have a wide variety of digital backgrounds to choose from, or you can have us create one custom for your occasion. We will work with you to ensure that our services are customized specifically for your event or party. We know that every event is different, so we ensure that we understand what kind of experience you want for your guests before we begin setting up any equipment or materials for our events.

We provide a professional photographer and team who will take care of all the details so you can focus on enjoying your event! Our photographers are well-trained in the art of making each guest feel comfortable in front of the camera. We strive to create fun memories with every picture taken, so guests leave with something they love!

We also print pictures on-site for guests to take home and email a digital copy for them to share on their favorite social media sites. We use the latest crowd-pleasing technology to ensure guests can get right back to the dance floor and have their photo in hand and on a mobile device.

Nowadays, everyone is looking for ways to cut costs at their next party, but we don’t have to give up all the fun in the process. That’s why a green screen entertainment system is such a win-win-win idea. With Picture This Green Screen & Event Photography, you can be sure that your next event will be a smashing success!