Fresh hops, also known as wet hops, are the key ingredient in limited-edition beers that are created within a short window after the hops are harvested. Typically, beer is brewed with dried hops due to their longer shelf life.

“Beers brewed with fresh-picked hops have a subtle expressiveness and depth of flavor you’re not going to find in any other type of beer,” said Cal Ryan, Windmills director of brewing operations. “You really are getting a complete picture of the hop.”

Brewers are using fresh hops for a special annual beer, brewed just 48 hours after the hops are picked from the vine. “Now, North Texas breweries are letting you in on the special harvest treat,” a Facebook page for the event reads.

The idea for this new event came from Blake Morrison, the head brewer at White Rock Alehouse & Brewery who wanted to celebrate the increased availability of fresh hops for smaller breweries. White Rock Alehouse will be serving its Fresh Hop Harvest Wet Hop Pale Lager at the event.

Other breweries taking part in this one-of-a-kind celebration include: Windmills, Siren Rock, Funky Picnic, False Idol, Vector and Hop Fusion.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tickets for the event are $20 each. Ticket-holders will receive a commemorative glass and 10 small pours of beers of their choice — each made with harvest-fresh hops.

