After a two-year hiatus, Feast of Sharing will once again gather the community to break bread and celebrate the season.

“In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market.

Feast of Sharing is an annual event that brings together the local community to provide a free holiday meal to those in need.

Hosted by Central Market, under the direction of its parent company H-E-B, Feast of Sharing is part of the company’s Hunger Relief program, which works year round to prevent hunger in more than 300 communities.

Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief program donated approximately 41 million pounds of food, and, since the company’s inception in 1982, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

Feast of Sharing events have been held in Dallas since 2006 and Fort Worth since 2011. Every year, Feast of Sharing serves 10 to 15,000 residents. It is an all-ages, free event for the community.

“We are ready to be back in person with more delicious food, more live music, more children’s activities and more holiday fun. Our team of volunteers will be equipped and ready to host record crowds this year,” said Jackson.

Feast of Sharing will take place in Fort Worth on November 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dickies Arena, which is located at 1911 Montgomery St.

https://localprofile.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/feast_of_sharing_fort_worth_b-roll_083122.mp4-720p.mp4 Video courtesy of Central Market.

The Dallas Feast of Sharing event will take place on November 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Automobile Building at Fair Park, located at 1011 1st Ave.

Every year, Feast of Sharing events are held in more than 34 cities in Texas and Mexico.

This year’s events in DFW will include a holiday meal, festive celebrations with live music, a kid’s zone, appearances from Santa and Ms. Claus and more than 40 local service providers will also be on hand to provide resources and information. Approximately 1,000 volunteers will be recruited to run the event.

For additional information, or to volunteer, click here.