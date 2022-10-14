Dallas Cowboys’ defensemen Trevon Diggs is signing with Complexity Gaming to deepen his connection with fans.

“While Dallas Cowboys’ fans know me as an athlete first, I’m also an avid gamer, and I’m looking forward to joining Complexity Stars to connect with more fans through gaming,” said Diggs.

Complexity Gaming is one of North America’s longest-standing esports organizations and operates under the parent organization, GameSquare Esports.

GameSquare Esports is a vertically integrated digital media and entertainment company that enables global brands to connect and interact with gaming and esport fans.

“Complexity and the Cowboys share the same hunger for greatness, and it was a natural fit for me to join an esports organization that understands the culture of sports and gaming,” said Diggs.

Through Complexity Gaming, Diggs will optimize his digital brand while building a stronger relationship with fans and the Cowboys organization.

“In one short year, Trevon Diggs has made a name for himself in the NFL, and now he’ll be able to carve a similarly dominant niche online,” said Duane Jackson, head of Complexity Stars, Complexity Gaming. “Complexity Stars provides athletes like Diggs with the resources to convert their passion for gaming and stardom into intimate, engaging experiences for fans new and old – especially among those here in Dallas.”

Diggs is a leading NFL defenseman and the first NFL player to sign with Complexity. However, Diggs will join 10 other celebrities and musicians that have signed on with the organization, including two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith, LA Galaxy striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and LA-based DJ duo Lost Kings.

Although Diggs is the first NFL player to join the organization, in 2017, founder and current CEO Jason Lake welcomed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to the team’s ownership.

For more information about Complexity Stars and its full roster, click here.

Follow along with Diggs as he dives into the world of gaming on his social channels, Complexity’s website and the GameSquare’s website.