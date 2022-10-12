The Professional Tour of Pickleball, the PPA Tour, is hosting its first event in Texas this year. From Thursday to Sunday (Oct. 13-16), the PPA Tour will be taking place at the LifeTime Frisco at 4900 Throne Hall Way.

The PPA Tour round-up event will kick off Thursday with the Dick’s Sporting Goods PPA Tour Celebrity Battle. The battle will pair up the country’s top pickleball players with prominent Dallas celebrities, including former Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, the world’s No. 1 PGA Tour player Scottie Scheffler, PGA star Jordan Spieth and professional tennis player John Isner.

This charity event will donate $50,000 to the American Breast Cancer Foundation via Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Pickleball fans can watch the mixed doubles compete on Friday, the men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday and the championship matches wrap up things up on Sunday. Events will be streaming on both the Tennis Channel and PPAtv.