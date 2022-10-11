While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.

According to the report, Americans spend an average of $2,003 every month and $24,032 annually in ten of the most common bill categories, including mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, insurance (life, health and auto), cable, internet and mobile phone.

A category breakdown | source: doxo. Com

Doxo.com’s breakdown by largest city shows that San Jose has the highest bill pay spend, with residents paying an average of $3,248 some 63% above the national average. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find Detroit paying only $1,634, 18% less than the average American.

In Texas, Frisco and Plano are the highest-paying cities in the state, with McKinney making it into the top 10. Frisco spends an average of $2,739 a month on the ten categories, followed closely by Plano’s $2,691 and McKinney further down in the list with $2,281. This is a huge jump when compared to the least spending of the biggest cities in the state, Waco, where households pay 15% less than the national average.

Another study by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on personal consumption expenditures (PCE) found that nationally total PCE has increased by 12.7% during 2021 and these bills represent 22% of household spending, chipping away $3.12 trillion dollars from residents every year.

The report found that cities located on the coasts, west and east, tend to spend more on their monthly bills than residents living in midwestern cities, although exceptions may apply for both cases.

