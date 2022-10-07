This year EarthX will celebrate Half-Earth Day with a two-day event featuring conferences, food and music, film and live performances on October 20 through 22 in Dallas. One of the featured performances is The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth, a multidisciplinary environmental production calling attention to Earth’s vulnerability created and directed by environmental activist Sibylle Szaggars Redford and narrated by Robert Redford.

The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth is a performance for orchestra, chorus, film, art and spoken word, created in collaboration with music composer Tim Janis and performance film artist Floyd Thomas McBee.

Photo: the way of the rain | website

“I knew that the Dallas Symphony needed to be part of this project from the moment that Trammell approached me,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot president and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “The marrying of all these disciplines to tell the story of our Earth resonated with me, and I know it will resonate with audiences.”

Inspired by the annual monsoon of the desert plateaus of the Southwest, the performance tells the story about the formation of the universe and, eventually, the birth of our precious blue marvel. With an emphasis on Earth’s vulnerability, the show interprets nature’s powerful beauty while calling attention to climate change and its environmental consequences.

“We are honored The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth will finally be presented to Dallas,” said Szaggars Redford. “The future of Earth and our well-being lies in our hands, only together – like raindrops – will we be able to nourish the river of life! Let’s raise our voices together in these crucial times for Earth – the Mother of All!”

Originally set to premiere on the 50th anniversary of Earth day at EarthX 2020, pandemic-related concerns delayed the production. “After more than two years we are thrilled to be hosting this special evening in Dallas with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra,” said EarthX founder Trammel S. Crow. The performance will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.