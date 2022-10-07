Did you know, Soap Hope promotes the inclusion of people with disabilities in the community? This can happen in a variety of ways. We believe the biggest impact toward inclusion is providing meaningful supported employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The disabilities community deserves the same right to equality in employment opportunities as any other group. Increasing employment opportunities and improving community engagement of people with disabilities are civil rights.

Hiring a person with a disability is like dropping a boulder in a pond. Major ripple effects are felt in every direction – colleagues benefit, the company benefits, and the community benefits.

Soap Hope provides support to organizations like My Possibilities (MP), who train, place, and support adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) in community employment. Every time you shop with us, you support My Possibilities.

In addition to thousands of natural products online, we recently launched the Soap Society, a monthly subscription box program brought to you by Soap Hope. Each month provides exciting discoveries! 100% of the proceeds from every subscription go toward providing countless opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. Our team members at Soap Hope can’t wait to pick, pack, and ship your box. What’s in this month’s box? You’ll have to order to find out! Each month is a surprise – some of your trusty favorites, and something new. Products range from smell-good bath items to natural home cleaners.

Smell good, feel good. Clean ingredients, in every product, that you can trust. Orders over $55 ship fast and free. This holiday season, give the gift of hope, buy soap! Visit soaphope.com to fill your cart and use code HOLIDAY22 to receive 15% off your order. You can even shop in-store at our Plano warehouse, located at 600 Data Drive, Suite 150, Plano TX, 75705.

More about our parent company, My Possibilities

My Possibilities is the first full-day, full-year continuing education and job placement program in North Texas, aimed to give adults with IDD the chance at higher education and an opportunity to let their untapped possibilities shine. HIPster.noun. Hugely Important People.

MP serves adults, 18 and above, with disabilities such as Down Syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, traumatic brain injuries, and many more diagnoses. Our programs focus on socialization, vocational training, and independent living skills which help equip HIPsters with the knowledge and confidence needed to achieve the life they deserve.

The MP Campus for Higher Learning sits on 20 acres in Plano. The Fischer Family School of Life Skills is the first of seven buildings on the campus, and construction of the Career Services Building, powered by Bread Financial, is underway. In addition, MP owns 178 acres of land in Garland, with plans to develop the first inclusive residential community in North Texas.

Today, MP serves as the pioneering leader in education and services for adults with IDD in North Texas. As the need continues to grow in our community, we relentlessly seek new ways to expand our reach.

Our mission

We courageously and relentlessly pursue the full, untapped possibilities of our Hugely Important People, making every day count.

With your support, our HIPsters can go beyond what they learn on-campus, as we support them in the community through supported employment and job training, to personal training and our online program, MPower Online Learning.

Join us for a tour to learn more about how MP provides opportunities for these deserving adults. Our campus is located at 3601 Mapleshade Lane, Plano TX, 75075. We’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Give us a call at 469-241-9100 or email info@mptx.org to learn more.