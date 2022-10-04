It’s national taco day, the most taco of all the Tuesdays and North Texas is ready to celebrate. Check out all the places that are offering promos and discounts for the day and get your share of Mexican cuisine with a dash of Texas.

2205 N US 75-Central Expy 1000 Suite 130, Plano

All national taco day-long, Fuzzy’s will be offering $1.50 tacos and the chance of becoming one of the 100 lucky ones to win free tacos for a whole year!

2005 W University Dr, McKinney | 1101 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano | 104 East FM 544, Murphy

Run to your closest Taco Cabana and get their national taco day-only $1 bean and cheese tacos, or $12 been and cheese dozen taco boxes! Grab a margarita for the ride, we won’t tell anyone.

8000 Coit Road, Plano

If there was ever a time to sign-up to an email list this is it. Subscribe to the “Friends of Rusty” email list and get a coupon code to try their newly launched uptown taco for free!

1300 W. Plano Pkwy. #100, Plano | 14999-C Preston Rd., Addison

The Taco Joint has a promo for sharing: buy one taco (minimum $10 purchase) and get another one free. But hey, on the internet nobody knows you are keeping that second taco, just use the code NTLTACO22 for online orders and treat yourself!

1400 E Neltline Rd., Richardson | 386 E Stacy Rd., Allen

All day today delivery is on the house, but if you join with a loyalty account they are also rewarding members with eight free tacos to enjoy throughout October after purchasing $10 of non-taco menu items.

See more National Taco Day is one week away – and if you dress like one, you can eat for free!🤠



Post using #ChuysTacoDay, then come see us to get a free entrée of your choice on Tuesday, Oct. 4! pic.twitter.com/Q712OsPzoT — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) September 27, 2022

3773 Preston Rd., Frisco | 3408 Central Expressway, Plano | 3908 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

Chuy’s is going all out today with $1 tequila floaters to add to your favorite margarita and $1 add-on ground beef tacos for your meals. And if you are really into tacos, take a picture of yourself dressed as a taco and post it using the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay for a free dine-in entree of your choosing.