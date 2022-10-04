On October 10, the FBI’s Dallas field office will launch a hate crime awareness campaign throughout North Texas. The effort is a part of a national initiative launched by the FBI.

Hate crimes are an ongoing issue in every state, and the FBI began an awareness campaign to end the issue in 2021. This month the campaign will come to North Texas. According to NBCDFW, ads will run in a variety of spots, including Dallas Love Field, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, gas stations, billboards, AM and FM radio and digital mediums.

The FBI Dallas field office said, “Hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities.”

The FBI proclaimed October 3 as “FBI Dallas Hate Crimes Awareness Day” and will continue to advance public outreach to expand its reach across the country. The initiative in North Texas will also include local transit advertising via bus/rail wraps and the unveiling of two murals in conjunction with the mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council, the Office of Arts & Culture Community Arts Division in collaboration with Code Compliance for the Beautiful Communities initiative.

Today’s campaign will also feature a citywide blue light show tonight, and can be seen on Bank of America Plaza, Omni, One AT&T Plaza and Reunion Tower.

“Through this proclamation, we are acknowledging that hate is real. But so is love. We must use that love to educate others and continue to facilitate meaningful dialogue between people from all walks of life,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “And we must take clear actions and amplify messages that increase tolerance and understanding in Dallas. Together, we can fight hate, put public safety first, and enhance the vibrancy of all of our communities.”If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, the FBI encourages reporting it by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting an online tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain unanimous.