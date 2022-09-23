Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans.

Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was 6-1 with Councilperson Kaysi Prince abstaining from voting. Councilperson Shelby Williams voted against the expansion despite agreeing that it’s needed, but he does not believe the whole plan is ready to be set.

Currently, Medical City has a four-story central building, and construction is planned to make it eight. Additionally, the hospital will move three helipads from the ground level to the top for better access for helicopters and doctors.

Jyric Sims, CEO of Medical City Plano, spoke at the planning and zoning meeting on September 6 and addressed the needs and demands of the hospital that became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that the hospital is in need of redevelopment because of patient safety. The faster they can get patients to a room or trauma floor the more likely they are to recover.

During a presentation, Sims explained that the expansion would allow doctors to treat more patients and have additional room for incoming trauma. But residents near the area are not pleased with the news of expansion and many spoke to Plano City Council about their concerns.

“I think this is a terrible proposal,” one resident told the planning and zoning commission.

Other residents are concerned with added traffic near the hospital and are worried that the additional floors will make their homes lose curb appeal. One neighbor of the hospital shared a study showing that the expanded floors would cast a shadow over nearby residences, and how the noise from helicopters would increase in duration and volume.

“I am deeply sympathetic to the concerns of the neighbors and the impact this will have,” Councilperson Anthony Ricciardelli said. “At the end of the day, saving lives is the overriding consideration.”